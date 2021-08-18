Chael Sonnen names the ideal opponent for Jorge Masvidal's next fight

Retired UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently presented his views on the ideal opponent for Jorge Masvidal's next fight.

Chael Sonnen speculated that the best course of action for Masvidal would be decided after Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 concludes later this year. Sonnen stated that Masvidal's best friend turned foe, Colby Covington, would be one of the appropriate choices for 'Street Jesus' if he managed to get past Kamaru Usman.

Remember when I used to let you sleep on the couch? #hitemup you were crying cause those Brazilian girls punked you and I put you on. I fed you, clothed you and you sold out for 7 likes sad that’s all you got for a title fight. 13th disciple is a bitch #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 12, 2019

'Gamebred' last fought in April of this year when he challenged reigning welterweight king Kamaru Usman for the championship. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' proved to be too much for Masvidal, knocking him out in the second round.

Having fought twice for the strap consecutively, Jorge Masvidal is on the lookout for a new opponent that would guarantee a path back towards UFC gold.

Chael Sonnen, on The Chael Sonnen Show on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel, analyzed a list of opponents. He first revealed that he spoke to Jorge Masvidal's management about his future. The former UFC middleweight stated:

"I spoke with Masvidal's management, this is exactly what they told me even in private, they said 'he will take any fight as long as it took him back on the path to return to a championship match', which by the way Jorge isn't far away if Colby upsets Usman or anybody else upsets Usman.

Sonnen also commended Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns and Leon 'Rocky' Edwards for their actions outside the octagon to stay near the top spot.

Speaking about Leon Edwards' history with Jorge Masvidal, Sonnen said:

"Edwards should have a right to respond [to Masvidal's attack on Leon Edwards backstage at UFC Fight Night 147 in England]...let me just tell you what happened here, they go into the back and they get into an ugly fight...I do feel we are going to see that match at some point, I do feel that Leon deserves that match at some point but don't forget Jorge Masvidal is the sport's second biggest star. Look it goes, Conor McGregor [No.1], Jorge Masvidal. Make no mistake no mistake about that whether they're coming off of losses or not."

'The American Gangster' then shifted the conversation towards Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns, saying:

"I like what Gilbert Burns is doing by the way... The way Burns got a title shot in the first place [against Kamaru Usman] is that he so many people liked how busy he stayed."

Gilbert Burns recently called out Jorge Masvidal on Twitter, manager Ali Abdelaziz concurred

Gilbert Burns' manager Ali Abdelaziz recently showed interest in his fighter potentially facing Jorge Masvidal. Abdelaziz replied to a tweet posted by Gilbert Burns calling out Jorge Masvidal for a fight:

November 6 let’s go https://t.co/mJWZeLdXIq — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 14, 2021

'Gamebred' is likely to face a big name in his next fight, which would assure his path back towards a title shot, but who will that be? His ex-best friend Colby Covington? A grudge match with Leon Edwards after their altercation backstage? Or will the Florida naive respond to Gilbert Burns' callout? Let us know below!

