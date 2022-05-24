"This isn’t what we meant by 'Let’s get high'" - Jorge Masvidal hits out at Joe Biden amidst surging US inflation

Jorge Masvidal has hit out at the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Democratic Party, blaming them for rising inflation, gas prices, and taxation.

Jibing at the U.S. government on Twitter, 'Gamebred' said this wasn't the situation he had imagined when he said, "Let's get high".

"High gas, high inflation, high taxes. Someone tell Joe this isn’t what we meant by “Let’s get high”

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter High gas, high inflation, high taxes. Someone tell Joe this isn’t what we meant by “Let’s get high” High gas, high inflation, high taxes. Someone tell Joe this isn’t what we meant by “Let’s get high”

With the mid-term elections fast approaching, it seems like the government has a massive task ahead as it tries to combat high gas prices and rising inflation, which has led to growing concerns among American citizens. In a recent statement, President Biden addressed the high inflation and elaborated on the reasons for the same.

Biden attributed the inflation to two major factors - the first being what he referred to as a "once-in-a-century pandemic" and the second being the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"There are two leading causes of inflation we’re seeing today. The first cause of inflation is a once-in-a-century pandemic. Not only did it shut down our global economy, it threw the supply chain and demand completely out of whack..."

He added:

"A second cause: Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine. You saw — we saw in March that 60 percent of inflation that month was due to price increases at the pump for gasoline. Putin’s war has raised food prices as well, because Ukraine and Russia are two of the world’s major breadbaskets of — for wheat and corn — are, essentially, completely stalled."

In the statement, Biden also assured American citizens that the required measures are being taken to bring the situation under control.

Jorge Masvidal's defense granted permission to inspect Colby Covington's allegedly damaged Rolex in connection with their infamous altercation

Jorge Masvidal is currently dealing with an alleged assault case in connection with an altercation that took place outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. Masvidal allegedly attacked his former teammate and friend Colby Covington outside the restaurant, ending up breaking his tooth and causing damage to a $95,000 Rolex 'Chaos' was wearing at the time.

Nolan King @mma_kings Another new detail from Miami police following the arrest of Jorge Masvidal for the alleged attack on Colby Covington:



The victim alleges his Rolex watch, valued at $90k, was damaged and needs approximately $15k in repairs due to scratches and a broken wristband. Another new detail from Miami police following the arrest of Jorge Masvidal for the alleged attack on Colby Covington:The victim alleges his Rolex watch, valued at $90k, was damaged and needs approximately $15k in repairs due to scratches and a broken wristband.

Masvidal's defense subsequently asked for permission to inspect the damage caused to the watch and they have been granted the same by Judge Zachary James of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court. The next date of the trial has been set on August 29.

The last time Jorge Masvidal entered the octagon was in the main event of UFC 272 back in March when he lost to Covington via a lopsided unanimous decision.

Edited by C. Naik