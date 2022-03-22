"What sport is left that is still biological girls vs biological girls?" - Jorge Masvidal hits out at transgender athletes competing in women's sports

Jorge Masvidal has stepped into the debate on trans athletes competing in athletics, questioning which sports would still be fair for his daughter to compete in.

Masvidal hasn't been afraid to post his opinions on Twitter, tweeting with the #LetsGoBrandon hashtag and weighing in on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. He's also been promoting his accounts on alternative social media sites like Rumble Video and Truth Social just in case his views get him removed from the platform.

More recently he posted this:

"What sport is left that is still biological girls vs biological girls? Want to put my daughter in a sport that is still fair to her"

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter What sport is left that is still biological girls vs biological girls? Want to put my daughter in a sport that is still fair to her What sport is left that is still biological girls vs biological girls? Want to put my daughter in a sport that is still fair to her

This is likely in response to the media storm surrounding US swimmer Lia Thomas's NCAA swimming victory. Thomas is the first trans athlete to win a swim title at this level, and her win has kicked off a heated debate over whether it's fair to allow male to female transgender athletes to compete against cisgender women.

This isn't the first time Masvidal has discussed this issue. A month ago he had this to say about Thomas in a chat on Rumble:

“It’s such a no-brainer right? It’s not fair. It’s just not. Men should compete against men. If you don’t want to compete against men, it’s not fair to go and compete against women."

A Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor fight is looking more likely than ever

Jorge Masvidal is currently on a three fight losing skid, and because two of those losses were against champion Kamaru Usman they leave 'Gamebred' in a strange spot. He's too good (and expensive) to fight just anyone in the welterweight division, and isn't likely to get back into title contention unless Usman loses to someone not named Colby Covington.

Enter Conor McGregor, who recently declared his intention to make a run at the welterweight title. And while the UFC sounded more than willing to put McGregor into an immediate lightweight title fight upon his return to action, president Dana White seemed less excited about 'The Notorious' fighting Kamaru Usman. Not only does Usman hold a significant size advantage over McGregor, his wrestling style presents significant problems.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal. Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal. https://t.co/g4sLCGNR3Q

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal's style lines up with Conor McGregor's perfectly. The two are top stars in the UFC, and McGregor has been hyping up a Masvidal fight for years. If the UFC wants Conor McGregor to prove he deserves a welterweight title shot, there's no better fight to make than McGregor vs. Masvidal.

Edited by Ryan Harkness