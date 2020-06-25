Jorge Masvidal intends to fight in 2020 for right amount of money - "I'm going to fight this year"

Jorge Masvidal is currently involved in a heated exchange with UFC president Dana White regarding the ongoing contract dispute but the "BMF" of the fight game believes he will be fighting in 2020.

Jorge Masvidal was expected to get the next shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but his demands for a pay raise left the promotion miffed. Obviously, the UFC was unwilling to budge and as we all now know, awarded the next welterweight title shot to Gilbert Burns, and Masvidal doesn't have a fight in hand.

Jorge Masvidal's UFC future uncertain

Usman and Burns are set to throw down in the main event of UFC 251 on July 11 at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Masvidal's future in the division as well as the organization is now completely unclear. However, during a Q&A with fans on his official YouTube channel Jorge Masvidal revealed that he intends to fight this year once the UFC agrees to pay him what he considers the "right" amount of money. Jorge Masvidal also mentioned that he wants a share from the PPV profits in the future and feels what the UFC is currently paying him is unfair.

“Yeah, I’m gonna fight this year. What’s not gonna happen is I’m not gonna be played or underpaid, that’s for sure. I have a value, a formula we’ve come up with for what I’m worth, and that comes off 16 years of doing this, of seeing the field in and out. I’m not some rookie, I’m not some guy challenging for the title for the first time in my life. It’s about how much I want to receive from the pay-per-view, how much share I want from the PPV, that’s one of the many things I’m fighting about. I don’t feel that that cut is fair and I don’t agree with it.”

Jorge Masvidal established himself as the top contender for a shot at the UFC welterweight title with an incredible run of victories in 2019. First he knocked out Darren Till, then followed it up with a record-breaking, five-second flying knee knockout of Ben Askren, and finally, ended the year by defeating Nate Diaz in the one time only “BMF” title fight. Jorge Masvidal has not competed in 2020.