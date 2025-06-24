Jorge Masvidal issues definitive prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira clash at UFC 317: "This guy's special"

Jorge Masvidal knew Ilia Topuria was a problem long before the world caught on. Back when Masvidal was a top contender at welterweight, he trained with a younger Topuria and instantly saw raw potential.

He recalls Topuria’s speed, precision, and frame density as the kind of tools that separate future champions from the pack. Now, Masvidal is doubling down with a confident pick ahead of UFC 317’s lightweight title main event.

Topuria takes on former champion Charles Oliveira in one of the most anticipated fights of the year. After conquering the featherweight division in style, Topuria is chasing history as he moves up to 155 pounds. Previewing the clash in an interview with Red Corner MMA, Masvidal said:

"So at the time, I’m like number three in the world at 170, number two in the world at 170, you know, and me and Ilia are working out... He was always very respectful, never throwing his hardest, but I could just feel, you know, I blocked the shot, I blocked the shot, boom boom, and I go and I told him after the first time we trained, I go brother, 'God willing you will be champion bro."

He added:

"Because Ilia is one out of ten thousand. I’ve trained with everybody. Hey, think of a name, say their name. I trained with everybody, brother, this guy’s special, and I think he’s gonna be a world champion at 155. He’s gonna beat Charles, man. He’s gonna find a way to beat him. Charles is bigger. Charles has kicks, knees, elbows, great jiu-jitsu, good wrestling, and skill everywhere. Charles is good. But Ilia is just different brother. This guy’s special."

Beneil Dariush makes his pick for the upcoming Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira clash

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira could come down to a razor-thin edge in grappling. As the two square off for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317, Beneil Dariush gives the edge to Topuria.

Dariush faced Oliveira in 2023 and was stopped in the first round, but still gives Topuria the nod due to his sharp boxing and Greco-Roman wrestling base. Oliveira’s power and submission threat remain dangerous, but Dariush believes Topuria may be the one with the tools to take control when it hits the mat.

Speaking in an interview with Inside Fighting, Dariush said:

“I would say Ilia’s got great power, and I think, wrestling-wise, I would probably say Ilia is probably the better wrestler. So, I think that’s where this fight could be decided, who the better grappler is.”

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (6:30):

