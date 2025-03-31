  • home icon
Jorge Masvidal makes feelings known on wanting to fight Leon Edwards in UFC return: "Let's fu**ing throw down"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Mar 31, 2025 22:08 GMT
Jorge Masvidal express interest in return bout against Leon Edwards [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Jorge Masvidal express interest in return bout against Leon Edwards [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jorge Masvidal recently made his feelings known on wanting a welterweight clash against Leon Edwards in his UFC return. 'Gamebred' noted that it is time for them to finally settle their differences inside the octagon.

Masvidal and Edwards' rift began during a post-fight interview in 2019, which saw the Miami native strike the Englishman backstage and coin the phrase 'three piece and a soda'. They were later linked to a bout, however, an injury to 'Gamebred' halted those plans.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Masvidal expressed interest in making the Edwards fight a reality. 'Gamebred' mentioned that it is a logical bout and believes that now is the most logical time for the UFC to book it, especially considering their respective age:

"I'm gonna get back [to the UFC], I don't know when... I don't have a date in mind. I'm just shooting for Leon's a**. Let's go fix this saga, brother. We always wanted to fight. Let's go fu**ing throw down like men. Let me beat your a** and that's it... Yeah, man [the time is right], I ain't getting any younger."
Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

Jorge Masvidal shares thoughts on Leon Edwards' loss to Sean Brady

Jorge Masvidal also weighed in and shared his thoughts on Leon Edwards' latest loss to Sean Brady at UFC Fight Night 255. Brady earned an impressive win after submitting the former welterweight champion via guillotine choke in the fourth round.

During the aforementioned appearance, Masvidal mentioned that he believes Edwards was unable to respond to Brady's pressure, and eventually folded and gave up:

"It felt like on some of those exchanges, [Edwards] was kind of like, flabbergasted, you know? He couldn't deal with that pressure. He kind of gave up... I've always thought he's more of an athlete than anything. He's a great athlete, phenomenal athlete, not a bite down on the mouthpiece type of fighter. If the fight doesn't go his way, he goes more and more towards the wall."
Check out Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards' infamous backstage interaction below:

Edited by Gerard Crispin
