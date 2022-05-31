Jorge Masvidal makes sense - Ali Abdelaziz says Gilbert Burns "deserves a big fight" next

Ali Abdelaziz recently stated that Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal is the fight to make next as it would be a great matchup for both parties.

Abdelaziz acknowledged that Masvidal is a big star and further stated that he believes it would be a great fight for his client Burns. The Dominance MMA Management CEO further added that he has spoken to the UFC about making the fight happen and the promotion, as well as the fighters, are interested.

While speaking to Menace Tube, here's what the Egyptian manager said:

"I think the Masvidal fight makes sense. I think Gilbert Burns kinda deserves a big fight. A lot of these big fights are easy fights. I think it's a great fight for Gilbert. I am not saying Masvidal isn't a great matchup. But I am talking about, Masvidal is a star. I have to give it to him. I think it would be a great matchup between Gilbert and Masvidal. It will bring a lot of hype. And I spoke to the UFC about it and they seemed interested. Masvidal seems interested. When both guys are willing to fight each other, it's a lot easier."

Watch Ali Abdelaziz talk about Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal in the video below:

Burns and Masvidal recently reached an agreement on social media that they will fight sometime by the end of 2022.

Burns is coming off a loss against Khamzat Chimaev in his last fight at UFC 273. 'Gamebred', meanwhile, dropped a decision to Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho twitter.com/GamebredFighte… I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year 💯 twitter.com/GamebredFighte… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/GilbertDurinho… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/GilbertDurinho…

Who is next for Jorge Masvidal?

Masvidal is one of the biggest stars in the UFC at the moment. Despite his three-fight losing streak, 'Gamebred' remains a massive draw for the organization. With that said, there won't be any shortage of big fights once the 'BMF' champion decides to make his return.

He has been going back-and-forth with Conor McGregor on social media for a while now. Masvidal stated that he is the biggest fight that McGregor can have upon his return to the octagon. Here's what the Miami native wrote on Twitter:

"This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check"

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check

Fans will keep a close eye on what's next for Jorge Masvidal when the No.8-ranked UFC welterweight eventually makes his comeback.

However, with his ongoing legal proceedings following his Miami attack on Covington in March, it's unclear when 'Gamebred' will make the walk to the octagon again.

