"This take is like your commentary, wrong, biased" - Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa lashes back at Daniel Cormier for insinuating his involvement in Twitter battle

Malki Kawa and Daniel Cormier exchanged volleys on Twitter with Jorge Masvidal at the nucleus of it all. Jorge Masvidal has sent out a few tweets over the last couple of days indicating that he foresees himself getting a third-world title shot despite coming off three straight defeats.

This idea exists with the backdrop of Leon Edwards' insane come-from-behind title-winning effort over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Plus, the infamous three-piece and a soda incident whereby Jorge Masvidal struck Leon Edwards backstage years ago.

Cormier took to Twitter to indicate his feelings about Masvidal possibly getting another crack at the 170-pound crown after going winless since November 2019. These less than supportive thoughts from the former light heavyweight and heavyweight UFC champ clearly rubbed Masvidal a certain way based on how he responded via social media.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells 1/2 Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells 1/2

In a response to this two-part tweet from 'Gamebred', Cormier said:

"Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge."

In a quote tweet response to 'DC', Kawa said:

"Bro, i don’t tweet for jorge. That’s his feelings and his only. I wasn’t even there for his fight week and whatever you guys got going on. But this take is like your commentary, wrong, biased, and obviously no homework done."

See the tweet below

malki kawa @malkikawa Daniel Cormier @dc_mma twitter.com/GamebredFighte… Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge 😊 twitter.com/GamebredFighte… Bro, i don’t tweet for jorge. That’s his feelings and his only. I wasn’t even there for his fight week and whatever you guys got going on. But this take is like your commentary, wrong, biased, and obviously no homework done. twitter.com/dc_mma/status/… Bro, i don’t tweet for jorge. That’s his feelings and his only. I wasn’t even there for his fight week and whatever you guys got going on. But this take is like your commentary, wrong, biased, and obviously no homework done. twitter.com/dc_mma/status/…

Kawa is Masvidal's manager and has been in this position for years now.

Jorge Masvidal's pursuit of a third UFC title fight

Masvidal has been tweeting his interest in this for the last couple of days as the ripple effect from the weekend still resonates.

'Gamebred' contended for Kamaru Usman's welterweight championship on two separate occasions. Jorge Masvidal would fall short to Usman in a short notice title bid by way of unanimous decision at UFC 251 in July 2020. In the rematch, Masvidal would get emphatically knocked out by the 'Nigerian Nightmare' in the second stanza of their April 2021 fight at UFC 261.

Masvidal's last fight saw him fall to former best friend turned arch rival Colby Covington by way of unanimous decision in March at UFC 272. He has been inactive since after being tied up in legal proceedings following an alleged out of the cage attack on Covington in the fallout from their heated grudge match.

