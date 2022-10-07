Jorge Masvidal named among top-5 winnable return matchups for Conor McGregor by former UFC double champion: "There is no grappling involved!"

With Conor McGregor's frequency of teasing his comeback increasing with all the training videos, fans are starting to believe that we will soon see the Irishman grace the octagon again.

The anticipation only multiplied when McGregor confirmed on Twitter that he would make his comeback in the welterweight division.

Former champ-champ Henry Cejudo, making waves with his recent YouTube channel and various analysis features, jumped on the hype. 'Triple C' listed the top five opponents that would be ideal for Conor McGregor upon his return. According to Cejudo, another top PPV-selling fighter, Jorge Masvidal, tops the list for McGregor's comeback. Cejudo said:

"This is a good fight for Conor McGregor. Why? Its beause there's really no grappling involved. You want guys that can strike and wanna strike and don't wanna grapple. And plus, Jorge Masvidal... I think he's [on] a three, or four-fight losing streak?... I think Jorge Masvidal would be the best return for him, 170 pounds. They both have the mouthpiece, just imagine how many pay-per-views they could sell."

Check out Cejudo's breakdown:

Henry Cejudo believes there is another top welterweight fighter who could sell more PPVs against Conor McGregor than Jorge Masvidal

Besides mentioning Jorge Masvidal as the most ideal opponent, Henry Cejudo also included other viable options for Conor McGregor's comeback. The list includes:

Winner of Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3 Kevin Holland Paddy Pimblett Colby Covington

Out of the names he mentioned on the list, Henry Cejudo noted that Colby Covington would probably bring more 'Chaos' to a 'Notorious' fight night than Jorge Masvidal. He said:

"Colby Covington, he's a salesman, just like Conor McGregor. Could you imagine the pay-per-views this would do? Because if there's any pay-per-views, out of all these top five that would probably do the best, people think that it's Jorge Masvidal. I might have to disagree with them. I might have to go with Colby Covington, even though, stylistically, this isn;t the best style for Conor. Can you imagine the fireworks on that? Can you imagine the press conference on that? Can you imagine the security on that?"

Sure enough, both McGregor and Covington follow a no-holds-barred rule when it comes to trash talk. Whether it be the Irishman calling out Dustin Poirier's wife after his leg-break or Covington dissing an entire stadium of Brazilian fans on their nationality, both fighters have had their 'highlights' of trash talk that made the crowd double-check what the fighter said.

However, Covington comes with a high level of wrestling, which he believes would not be ideal for McGregor in his comeback fight, thus placing the American at number five.

