Jorge Masvidal offers insight into how UFC negotiates contracts with fighters

Jorge Masvidal recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how the UFC deals with contract negotiations.

The welterweight superstar recently signed a massive contract extension ahead of his UFC 272 clash with Colby Covington. Appearing as a guest on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, 'Gamebred' revealed what the process looked like.

"We're locked up till it makes sense kind of to them. If they said, 'This fight is gonna generate us X, Y, Z dollars, yeah, let's do it. We'll put a fee on it."

However, Masvidal pointed out that contract negotiations may vary from one fighter to another. Given that 'Gamebred' is one of the company's top stars, he said the UFC offered him a huge contract to prevent him from entering free agency.

"My contracts all across the board are a little different. My particular one I signed [was] a five-fight deal and there's a clause on that for time and if I was like to deny fights for a certain amount of time then it could be extended. I'll tell you something, if I fight out these like – it's five for five – once I get to four fights before I become a free agent, they will throw a lot of money on my face before I hit the free agency market. For every fighter, it varies and it's different. Mine might not be the same [as] the next guys next to me. They might [have] f***ing thrown a s***load of money to me because they don't want me to be a free agent."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's interview below:

Jorge Masvidal's contract extension "pays him like a champion"

According to his agent Malki Kawa, Jorge Masvidal's new deal with the UFC apparently "pays him like a champion."

The exact terms of the contract were not disclosed, but his manager revealed that the deal made Masvidal one of the five highest-paid athletes on the UFC roster. During an interview with ESPN, Kawa said:

"His contract pays him like a champion and then some. And the length of time will be that he will finish his career in the UFC."

