Jorge Masvidal is open to fighting Nick Diaz, claims he's wanted to fight the veteran since their Strikeforce days

Jorge Masvidal recently spoke about his interest in fighting MMA veteran Nick Diaz.

In an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, 'Gamebred' said he'd be willing to fight the older Diaz brother should 'Diablo' get past Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

"If [Nick Diaz] looks good and does his job [at UFC 266], why not me and Nick? l'd love to fight Nick. It's a classic fight. It's a fight that I always wanted to do since I was at Strikeforce at 155 (pounds], he was at 170. I was like, 'Man, that's a dude that I'd like to fight.' Nothing personal, just because of his style, just the way that he leaves it all out there. So if I get a fight with Nick, it'd be a blessing," said Jorge Masvidal.

Although there's no rivalry to speak of, Jorge Masvidal fought Nick's younger brother, Nate Diaz, for the 'BMF' title at UFC 244. 'Gamebred' won via TKO (doctor's stoppage). Diaz was deemed incapable of continuing because of a cut above his eye.

Nick Diaz was offended by Jorge Masvidal's comments about wanting to baptize Nate Diaz

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Nick Diaz spoke about Jorge Masvidal's comments after UFC 244. 'Diablo' was offended by Masvidal's statement about wanting to baptize Nate Diaz and was also affected by his younger brother's loss.

"As far as I'm concerned [BMF] is my belt. You fought my baby brother, and now I gotta watch him take, you know, a foot to the face? like that was a hard time," exclaimed Nick Diaz. "You wanna talk about baptizing my younger brother? That's on you... you don't talk about baptizing my younger brother so you're already in a f***ing position to fight with me."

