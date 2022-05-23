"She slid in my DM" - Jorge Masvidal posts screenshot, slams Michel Pereira for "using his wife" to get a paycheck 

Jorge Masvidal set the record straight after Michel Pereira accused 'Gamebred' of trying to flirt with his wife on social media.

The welterweight superstar took to Twitter to expose Pereira for creating a "fake narrative" to land a high-profile matchup. On Twitter, Masvidal posted a screenshot of his conversation with Pereira's wife, Gina Amir, showing that she clearly initiated the conversation. The post came with a caption that read:

"How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's tweet below:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor https://t.co/M5MwwuH2Le

This comes after 'Demolidor' claimed that the two-time welterweight title challenger sent his wife a prayer emoji on Instagram, and added that she didn't respond to the message. While the screenshot revealed that Pereira's story was partly true, he left out the part where his wife messaged Masvidal first.

The correspondence between Masvidal and Amir showed that she replied to one 'Gamebred's' IG stories in March 2021. In a gesture of appreciation for her kind words, Masvidal replied using the folded hands emoji. The screenshot also showed that she replied to his story in July 2020, which Masvidal didn't respond to.

Michel Pereira calls out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

Following his split decision victory against Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Fight Night 206, Michel Pereira made it clear that he's targeting some of the biggest stars in his division.

During his post-fight octagon interview, the acrobatic Brazilian said:

"Now I need [someone from the] top 15, top 10... Hey Nate, I'm ready! Hey Jorge Masvidal, come my friend!"

Watch Michel Pereira's octagon interview below:

Pereira is slowly making his way up the UFC welterweight rankings after striking five wins in a row. Beating a former top contender in Ponzinibbio is a positive sign of things to come for 'Demolidor'.

Meanwhile, Masvidal now sits in the No.8 spot of the 170-pound rankings. He is on a three-fight losing streak after back-to-back title fights with Kamaru Usman and a high-profile grudge match against his nemesis Colby Covington.

Edited by C. Naik