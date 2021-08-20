Jorge Masvidal reveals who he thinks will win the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington rematch

Jorge Masvidal believes Kamaru Usman will beat Colby Covington in their highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 268.

Having trained with friend-turned-foe Covington for years, and having fought Usman on a couple of occasions, Masvidal is of the belief that that 'Chaos' may not have what it takes to outpoint the UFC welterweight champion.

In his recent interaction with MMA Junkie, Jorge Masvidal was asked if he had a preference for the upcoming welterweight title clash. The 36-year-old responded:

"I mean (Kamaru) Usman is gonna win. My preference is Usman actually in that fight."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's prediction in his interview with MMA Junkie in the video below (from 2:30):

Covington and Usman are set to compete in a rematch at UFC 268, which is currently slated to take place on November 6. The event is being targeted as the promotion's return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The pair of welterweights last fought in December 2019 and produced one of the most memorable fights of the year. It was 'The Nigerian Nightmare' who walked away victorious via a fifth-round TKO.

Since then, Covington has stepped into the octagon once against Tyron Woodley. He maintained his No.1 spot in the divisional rankings with a TKO win over 'The Chosen One'.

Meanwhile, Usman has defended his belt on three occasions since his UFC 245 win against Covington.

Jorge Masvidal wants to return to the welterweight title picture

UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal v Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal is on a two-fight losing streak. With back-to-back losses at the hands of Kamaru Usman, the 'BMF' finds himself ranked as low as No.6 in the top 15.

Hoping to re-enter the division's title picture, Masvidal now wants to fight someone who'll get him "fastest and closest" to the title shot.

“Get me the fight that gets me the fastest and closest to the title shot. Who is the highest-ranked, most dangerous fight? Tell me who it is, and put a price on their head," Masvidal told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Masvidal's arch-rival, Leon Edwards, was quick to respond. The 29-year-old Englishman stated that Masvidal knows that a win over him could earn him a title shot but is "scared" to say his name.

