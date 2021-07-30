Jorge Masvidal promises fans that he will visit India soon

Jorge Masvidal has taken to Twitter to confirm that he will very soon visit India.

In his recent Q&A on the social media platform, 'Gamebred' was asked if he was coming to the country and was also reminded of his massive Indian fanbase.

Having established his place as one of the greatest UFC welterweights of this generation, Jorge Masvidal certainly has interest from MMA fans all around the world. During his Q&A session, the Indian fans took the chance to remind the BMF champion of his massive fan following in their nation.

Here's what Jorge Masvidal said when asked about a possible visit to India:

Jorge Masvidal is currently busy with his projects outside of the UFC. Having created the Gamebred Fighting Championship, the 36-year-old has been focusing on promoting his fighting promotion.

Off the back of two consecutive losses to Kamaru Usman, Masvidal will be hoping to return to the octagon sooner rather than later. Upon returning, 'Gamebred' will hope to get back into the win column to reignite his hopes of winning the UFC welterweight championship someday.

During the Q&A, Jorge Masvidal also claimed that his dream fight right now is a trilogy with Kamaru Usman. Having lost twice to the reigning UFC welterweight champion, Masvidal is certainly hoping to get another crack at 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and possibly even take the title off him.

Jorge Masvidal will have to work his way back to title contention

Jorge Masvidal has already failed to win the 170-pound belt twice in recent memory. 'Gamebred' will aim to taste victory again in his return fight, whoever that may be against.

UFC president Dana White has suggested that the Miami native might face Leon Edwards in the near future. There is a lot of history between the two men and it would only be an exciting prospect for the duo to end their bitter rivalry inside the octagon.

Never dim another man shine to shine brighter #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 9, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard