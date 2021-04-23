Jorge Masvidal promises to give Kamaru Usman a trilogy title fight if he wins at UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal has agreed to give Kamaru Usman an instant rematch if the former wins this weekend at UFC 261. Masvidal, who is set to receive his immediate rematch for the UFC welterweight title, claimed he would return the favor to The Nigerian Nightmare.

During the UFC 261 press conference, Jorge Masvidal said that he and Usman definitely don't see eye to eye with each other but Gamebred would be willing to run the trilogy if he walks out as the new UFC welterweight champion. Masvidal said:

"Definitely, he gave me a chance. Whether we see eye to eye on things or not, he gave me a chance to compete, so I'll definitely give him the chance to compete again."

At the UFC 251 pay-per-view in 2020, Jorge Masvidal stepped in on six days' notice to replace Gilbert Burns and fight for the UFC welterweight title. Despite getting off to a good start in the fight, Gamebred was dominated by Usman, who ended up retaining his belt.

After Usman's latest win at UFC 258 over his long-term teammate Burns, the reigning champion called out Masvidal for a rematch and expressed his interest in running back with the BMF Champion.

"We might not see eye but he gave me another chance!"@GamebredFighter says he will return the favour to Kamaru Usman and give him a rematch if he can take the belt off the champion at #UFC261. pic.twitter.com/w8SYeYUrSR — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 22, 2021

Jorge Masvidal will be challenging for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 261

On April 24th, Jorge Masvidal will be returning to the UFC octagon for the first time since his loss to Kamaru Usman in 2020. Gamebred will aim to win his first UFC world championship and despite not being a favorite, Masvidal's goal will be to stun the world of Mixed Martial Arts and take the belt off Usman.

UFC 261 will be hosted in Jacksonville, Florida, and will feature three title fights with Usman vs Masvidal II as the main event. The co-main event will feature Zhang Weili defending her UFC strawweight title against Rose Namajunas and finally, Valentina Shevchenko will put the UFC women's flyweight title on the line against Jessica Andrade.