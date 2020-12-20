Jorge Masvidal responds after Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson calls him out for a 'NMF' vs 'BMF' fight

Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter to hint that he would take a fight with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in 2021. The BMF Champion tweeted out that he had 'unfinished business' to take care of in the coming year.

This could, of course, mean a rematch with Wonderboy, Nate Diaz or champion Kamaru Usman.

The Nate Diaz angle is particularly significant in this context as Masvidal agreed after his win over the Stockton native that the fight was left unfinished.

Diaz would lose after 3 rounds in their UFC 244 clash as the octagon-side doctor would stop the fight due to a nasty cut.

Jorge Masvidal lost to Stephen Thomson back in 2017 via a close decision in a three-round fight. However, with the recent resurgence of 'Street Judas', a 5-round main-event re-match would be exciting for the fans.

"Every time I hit him he felt just like a rock...I hit him with a full on roundhouse kick to the face, to the dome-piece and he just kept on coming."



-Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) praises Geoff Neal's toughness after #UFCVegas17 and hopes for a title shot in 2021 pic.twitter.com/L8MkyHoKIE — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 20, 2020

Jorge Masvidal after his loss in the title fight against Kamaru Usman said he would like to re-run his close fight against Wonderboy at some point. The veteran had a great 2019 with wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

Stephen Thompson punches Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight

When asked about the prospect of a re-match with Jorge Masvidal ahead of the Geoff Neal fight, Thompson had said:

I know he had mentioned fighting me if he would win the title from Usman. He said he would like to run it back with me, so I know my name is still up there with him. I would love to fight him again, he's ranked higher than me, he's given me inspiration because I beat him at UFC 217 and now he's ranked higher. Super popular, which is awesome. But I think that would be cool, that would be epic. NMF vs. BMF and you don't have to be like a trash talker to be the BMF, right? You just gotta be a bad dude in the cage, that's how I look at it.

Thomson picked up a second successive victory against Geoff Neal at the final event of the year 2020. The 37-year-old has promised his fans a title run in 2021 and win against Masvidal could take him a long way at a title shot.

The Karate black-belt with his evasive fighting style and great take-down defence could be a difficult stylistic matchup for the champion Usman.