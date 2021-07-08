Jorge Masvidal reveals Conor McGregor's greatest strength and how Dustin Poirier beats him at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier's teammate Jorge Masvidal believes Conor McGregor's greatest strength lies in the timing and accuracy of his strikes early on in any fight.

According to Masvidal, if McGregor can find his timing from the get-go, he could cause Poirier some trouble early on in their upcoming trilogy fight.

The world is waiting with bated breath for this weekend when Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier step inside the octagon to settle their rivalry in the main event of UFC 264.

Masvidal recently broke down the upcoming fight between McGregor and Poirier in a betting preview show sponsored by Draft Kings.

Dustin Poirier's got answers to all the questions Conor McGregor could ask, claims Jorge Masvidal

Speaking about Conor McGregor's best chance of winning the fight against Dustin Poirier, Masvidal said the following:

"I think Conor gets his timing better than anybody, faster than anybody. If he can get his timing right away."

Masvidal then explained what Poirier should do to keep himself in the fight early on when McGregor is at his best:

"He has to do things, move, chop his legs, grapple, wrestle with him. Just take Conor away from that because he's one of the best sprinters when we're coming off the blocks man. This guy is a 100 yard sprinter, right away he is in your face, landing big shots."

Although McGregor might cause some problems early on, Masvidal claims Dustin Poirier has all the answers to the threats posed by the Irishman.

Masvidal said Poirier won't be taken by surprise by his opponent because he's already fought him twice and knows his gameplan.

Masvidal said Dustin Poirier is more than ready to beat McGregor. According to 'Gamebred', Poirier doesn't need to be too worried about McGregor's prolific striking because the last fight clearly showed that his chin can withstand those left hand shots.

Poirier knows how dangerous McGregor can be early on in a fight so there's also no question of the Irishman catching him by surprise.

