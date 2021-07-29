Jorge Masvidal reveals his current dream fight in the UFC 

Jorge Masvidal has revealed his current dream UFC fight. In a recent Q&A on Twitter, 'Gamebred' was asked to name his dream opponent, to which he responded by claiming that a third fight against Kamaru Usman is his ultimate aim.

The 'BMF' champion is currently 0-2 against Usman, having lost both his title fights against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. However, the UFC welterweight star made it clear that a trilogy fight against Usman would mean a lot to him.

Here's what Jorge Masvidal said when he was asked about his dream fight:

"Usman again #supernecessary"

The last time Jorge Masvidal was seen inside the octagon was at UFC 261 when he lost to Usman in their rematch. In the main event of the pay-per-view, 'Gamebred' suffered a brutal knockout loss to the reigning champion.

In doing so, Masvidal failed to beat Usman for the second successive time. The first time the pair had crossed paths inside the cage was at UFC 251 when the challenger stepped in to face Usman on just six days' notice.

On Fight Island, Masvidal and Usman went the distance and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' prevailed and retained his title in yet another dominant performance.

Who could Jorge Masvidal face in his return fight in the UFC?

Jorge Masvidal is currently off the back of his second consecutive loss in the UFC. However, 'Gamebred' is also busy promoting his very own promotion, the Gamebred Fighting Championship.

But it remains to be seen how the UFC will decide to match-make Masvidal upon his return. There are a few options for the 36-year-old, including fights against the likes of the returning Nick Diaz. But, given that Nick is set to face Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, Masvidal will probably aim for a different opponent for his comeback bout.

Never dim another man shine to shine brighter #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 9, 2021

Currently sitting in the No. 7 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings, a sensible opponent for Jorge Masvidal would be to face No. 8-ranked Neil Magny.

However, UFC president Dana White has hinted that the promotion could instead aim to book the star in a highly anticipated showdown against Leon Edwards.

Masvidal and Edwards have quite the history with one another and a fight between the two would certainly be a fun one to tune in to.

Edited by Harvey Leonard