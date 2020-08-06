Jorge Masvidal reveals his UFC return plans

UFC 251 marked Jorge Masvidal's return to the Octagon, as 'Gamebred' stepped in on just six days' notice for a Welterweight Title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.

Despite failing to win the Welterweight strap on Fight Island, Jorge Masvidal now remains confident of the fact that he will receive another shot at the title in his next fight, which according to the BMF Champion will be around November or December.

The BMF Champion was recently involved in a cornhole competition against the champion Cody Henderson. And while he was at it, 'Gamebred' hinted a return to the Octagon later this year. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“Hopefully, December/November. My opponent has a broken nose, he’s going to be out for a couple days due to me. He does have a broken nose."

Jorge Masvidal further added that by next week, he and his team will determine who his next fight is going to be against and they will also learn of Kamaru Usman's injury status.

“I think next week we’re going to find out just how long he’s out for and then we’ll start determining who will be the next fight and where.”

What are the possibilities for Jorge Masvidal from here?

It remains to be seen what the UFC has in mind for Jorge Masvidal from here on. However, it is likely that he probably isn't the next in line for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Initially, it was Gilbert Burns who was supposed to face his long-term teammate Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight Championship. But that fight was called off after 'Durinho' tested positive for COVID-19, and Jorge Masvidal stepped in on a week's notice as his replacement.

'Gamebred' might have to secure a few more wins before he can get his shot at the UFC Welterweight Title once again.