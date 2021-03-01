Jorge Masvidal reveals upcoming opponent ahead of UFC return; teases boxing debut

Jorge Masvidal has been afforded another shot at redemption in a rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal claimed the fight has been confirmed and will take place later this year.

In a recent interview that is available on his YouTube channel, Jorge Masvidal revealed that he is indeed getting a rematch against Usman for the title. Gamebred further said that according to the UFC, the bout will take place sometime in September.

"Right now I'm just focusing on me. I'm fighting for the belt which is going to be in August or September. Actually, September because we just got a word on it."

Jorge Masvidal on potential fight with Canelo Alvarez and confirms he will face Kamaru Usman. pic.twitter.com/g00MRQihO2 — The Godfather of MMA 🍻 (@MmaGodfather) February 28, 2021

Masvidal and Usman went back and forth on social media even before the pair fought for the title at UFC 251 last year. Usman was supposed to defend his title against Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 251 but the Brazilian had to pull out a week before the fight.

The fact that Burns tested positive for COVID-19 opened up the opportunity for Jorge Masvidal to step in and fight for the title in just six days' notice. Fans across the globe lauded Masvidal for taking on a beast like Usman on such short notice, but he ultimately failed to get the job done.

Masvidal ended up succumbing to a lopsided decision loss against The Nigerian Nightmare. His gas tank looked empty in the later rounds which was understandable because he didn't go through a full training camp for the fight.

After Usman beat Burns for the title at UFC 258, he called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. Usman said that he wants Masvidal to prepare for the fight with a full training camp so that he has no excuses if and when he loses the fight.

Boxing debut on the cards for Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal said he's incredibly focused on the title fight against Usman right now but also teased a boxing debut in the future.

"Of course I love boxing and boxing gives the big paychecks. What I mean is they pay more for the pay-per-views that we bring in than my current sport. So, would I love to be in boxing? No brainer, yes. When the time comes, we will cross that bridge. We will find the right opponent."