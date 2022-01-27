Jorge Masvidal's ATT teammate Joshua Silveira answers if beef with Colby Covington is real 

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have a long-standing history with each other that spans more than 10 years. According to Masvidal's teammate Joshua Silveira, the beef between the two former friends is not an orchestrated act to gain publicity.

In a short video posted to Chaos MMA's YouTube channel, the ATT fighter detailed the once-cordial relationship between Masvidal and Covington:

"They really were good friends, you know. Jorge, from my understanding, took Colby under his wing and introduced him to the MMA world. Colby helped him with the wrestling and they worked well. The beef, it is a real thing. I went up to Jorge and I asked him, 'Are you messing with us?' He told me, 'It would be really funny if I was messing with you guys, but I'm sorry buddy.' That was enough for me to confirm that it is real."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's teammate Joshua Silveira explain the Covington-Masvidal beef below:

Covington and Masvidal were former roommates and trained together at ATT for eight years. Covington left the gym in May 2020 to join MMA Masters prior to his fight with Tyron Woodley.

Chael Sonnen explains why Colby Covington is a 'sizable' favorite over Jorge Masvidal heading into UFC 272

Colby Covington is now a -350 favorite to beat +285 underdog Jorge Masvidal, according to betonline.com. Chael Sonnen has given some insight as to why Covington is favored so highly for his March 5 bout with the Miami native.

In a recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen reacted to Dana White's lack of surprise over Covington being picked as the favorite. He detailed the evidence for 'Chaos' that may support the advantage he has over his 37-year-old opponent:

"How is Colby a sizable favorite? I'll tell you how. Those two used to be workout partners and Colby used to get the best of [Masvidal]. There's even videos that have surfaced of them in their house that they lived, moving the coffee table out of the way, and getting in a wrestling match right there, and Colby got the best of them. They did these workouts for the whole world to see in front of teammates who have not lied or denied the fact that Colby used to get the best of him."

Watch Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal wrestle in their living room below:

However, 'The American Gangster' went on to clarify that although 'Chaos' did best Masvidal in those impromptu sessions, they were in different weight classes. He emphasized the importance of the weight discrepancy and how it affects the odds in fights.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the odds for Covington-Masvidal below:

