Jorge Masvidal's coach reacts to 'Gamebred's' devastating KO loss against Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal's coach, Mike Brown, has issued his first statement since his pupil's devastating knockout loss against Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 261. Masvidal had hoped for a different outcome in the rematch but instead got violently slept in the second round of the fight.

Despite Jorge Masvidal suffering his second title fight loss within a year, his coach still believes Gamebred has the skills to beat any welterweight on the planet. He also congratulated Kamaru Usman and his team for a brilliant performance on the night. Brown said:

"Love this dude right here. I’ve learned so much from him both about fighting and life in general. Not our night last night. I still think @GamebredFighter has the skills to beat any welterweight on the planet. Much respect to Usman and his team for a great performance."

In front of a packed arena in his hometown of Florida, Jorge Masvidal hoped to 'baptize' Kamaru Usman but instead fell prey to the Nigerian Nightmare. A tight first round saw some leg kicks from Masvidal and a nice takedown from Usman. A vicious right cross from Usman in the second round landed clean on his opponent. Masvidal was out cold as he fell onto the canvas.

Cageside footage of Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal is simply breathtaking:#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/AeneYpIgez — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) April 25, 2021

What does the loss against Usman mean for Jorge Masvidal's future?

Masvidal has now lost two fights in a row and both of them were title fights. It will definitely be a long time before we see him competing for the title again, if at all. At 36, Masvidal is not getting any younger and with fifty fights under his belt, it is doubtful he will be motivated to get back on the grind for another title run.

Despite the loss, Jorge Masvidal remains one of the most popular fighters in the UFC and can still attract a lot of interesting matchups in the UFC welterweight division. He might run it back with Nate Diaz or settle his rivalry with either Leon Edwards or Colby Covington down the road.