Jorge Masvidal's manager explains why Kamaru Usman called out 'Gamebred' after UFC 258

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa believes Kamaru Usman called out 'Street Jesus' following his big win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 because Masvidal is the money fight in the 170 lbs division.

Kawa took to Twitter to explain that his client is being called out by the best fighters in the welterweight division because a fight against a popular star like Masvidal ensures a handsome payday. Having said that, Kawa also credited Usman for being brave enough to call for a rematch against a man he's already beaten.

Kawa also said that if Usman wins a potential fight with Jorge Masvidal, it will cement his legacy as the greatest welterweight in UFC history.

They get rich when they fight us... never surprised by the call outs. #respectfully — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 14, 2021

I will always fight to get my clients paid. It not personal, it’s business. It’s not fear of the opponent, it’s value... You’re calling us out because we are the money fight. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 14, 2021

Credit to usman. Usman knows Jorgie is a tough fight. Hell everyone is. But masvidal gets him paid the most and IF HE WINS, it solidifies him. Usman will become one of the biggest draws. When Jorgie wins, well... 💰 💰 💰 💰 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 14, 2021

Kamaru Usman has violent plans for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal

Following his third-round knockout victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman was quick to let everyone know who he has his sights on next. Jorge Masvidal had been talking about how he could have beaten the Nigerian with a full camp and Usman wants to give him just that.

"We got this little street thug, calling himself 'Jesus', he thinks he's Jesus. We tried to make that fight several times but he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the fight was because it was on six days' notice and he had a built in excuse. He is still running his mouth, talking about how he broke my nose and saying give him three weeks and he's going to do something."

According to Kamaru Usman, when he beats a fully prepared Jorge Masvidal inside the octagon, Gamebred will have no excuse and there won't be any doubt as to who truly is the best fighter in the 170 lbs division.