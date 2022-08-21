"Would Jake Paul even be the A side in a fight with Mike Perry?" - Jorge Masvidal's manager on 'Platinum' calling out 'The Problem Child' after BKFC win over MVP

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa had some thoughts on Mike Perry's callout of Jake Paul, and he went on Twitter to share them with the world.

Kawa questioned whether Paul would be on the 'A' side if he were to take on Perry in a boxing match.

"Would Jake Paul even be the A side in a fight with Mike Perry??? Mike beat a legit striker just now in boxing. Has more star power than the last 2 he’s tried to fight. Am I wrong?" wrote Malki Kawa.

Perry has caught a second wind in his combat sports career post his departure from the UFC. 'Platinum' has now won two back-to-back fights in BKFC. The second victory came on August 20 when Perry defeated Michael Page via split decision in a six-round bare-knuckle boxing match.

In his post-fight interview, the 30-year-old called out the YouTuber-turned-boxer for a fight:

"Jake Paul, you need an opponent. You need the money fight. I'm the real money fight. Maybe I'll put the pillows back on if you're too scared to get in [BKFC]," said Mike Perry.

How did Mike Perry fare in the UFC?

Mike Perry's UFC career was full of ups and downs. 'Platinum' had 15 fights in the multi-billion dollar promotion and came out on the winning side in just seven.

During his stint in the UFC, the American fought some prominent names like Alan Jouban, Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, Paul Felder, Geoff Neal, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Jake Ellenberger.

After losing four out of his last five fights in the promotion, Perry parted ways in the UFC.

Later, in an interview with Helen Yee, 'Platinum' shared that he mistakenly thought he had one more fight left on his contract after his final bout against Rodriguez.

"I fought my contract out, you know what? I dropped the news, low-key, I was dumb. For some reason, I thought after my nose broke, I signed a five-fight contract after Luque fight. I guess it was a four-fight contract and I told you, I had one more fight on my contract.

I guess I still had a headache or something, I don't know what I was thinking. I thought going into the fight I had one more fight on my contract and then it turns out I didn't, so I was a free agent there for a little while." said Perry.

You can watch the interview below:

