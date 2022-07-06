"It haunts him a little bit" - Jorge Masvidal's manager says he wants to fight Kamaru Usman one last time after vicious knockout in their second fight

Jorge Masvidal is yet to mentally recover from his devastating knockout loss to Kamaru Usman during their rematch at UFC 261. In the second round of the fight, a vicious straight right cross from the reigning welterweight champ connected flush and knocked 'Gamebred' out cold.

According to his manager Malki Kawa, the manner of his loss to Usman still haunts Masvidal. 'Gamebred' would most certainly like to get that one back and is prepared to do what it takes to set up a third fight with 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

Kawa said his high-profile client is looking to fight the top-ranked guys in the welterweight division. Masvidal knows that beating ranked contenders will take him one step closer to another title fight and a shot at redemption against the man who put his lights out for the first time in his entire career.

During a recent interaction with MMA Underground, Kawa said:

"Masvidal was doing good in that first round and then he gets caught and he gets KO'd which by the way was a vicious knockout, I'm not taking nothing away from him [Usman] so that haunts him [Masvidal] a little bit. He wants to fight somebody who can get his name back in there in that top five. [He wants to] beat somebody and then he wants to fight Usman one last time and then that might be it..."

Here's how Jorge Masvidal can get a title shot in his next fight

While Jorge Masvidal is prepared to work his way to earning another and possibly the final title shot of his career, it is also possible that he will fight for the strap the next time he steps inside the octagon. Kamaru Usman is currently slated to defend the title against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 in August.

Should Edwards manage to dethrone the reigning champ, it may set him up for a long awaited grudge match with Masvidal, who attacked him backstage following 'Gamebred's' knockout win over Darren Till at UFC London back in March 2019. The incident is what led to the birth of Masvidal's popular "three-piece and a soda" quote.

A potential grudge match between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will generate massive interest as well as sell pay-per-views, so there is a chance that the promotion books that matchup next. However, 'Rocky' must first beat Usman, who is on a 15 fight win streak and is the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

