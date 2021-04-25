Jorge Masvidal's rapper friend Anuel claims he was ready to fight Francis Ngannou if things kicked off at the weigh-ins

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is an individual who can arguably put most human beings in the world to sleep with one punch. However, this doesn't appear to have intimidated Puerto Rican singer and rapper Anuel AA, who claimed he was ready to scrap with Ngannou had things turned ugly at the UFC 261 ceremonial weigh-ins.

UFC welterweight challenger Jorge Masvidal was accompanied by Anuel AA for the ceremonial weigh-ins, where UFC security was seen mildly restraining the rapper. Francis Ngannou was also present on the stage to support Kamaru Usman.

While speaking to ESPN MMA after the weigh-ins, Anuel AA jokingly said that he was there to back Masvidal up if things got out of hand. The rapper stated that would not have hesitated to fight Ngannou if push came to shove.

"Yeah, you already know I am a die-hard guy... I am a die-hard guy. The security did not want me to get close... But he was there alone and I ain't going to leave him alone," said Anuel.

Anuel AA is a close associate of UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal. In a recent Instagram video, Anuel and Masvidal announced the launch of a bare-knuckle promotion in collaboration with each other.

Named 'Gamebred Fighting Championship', the promotion will host its first event on June 25th. Fighters competing in the event will sport outfits from Anuel's clothing brand.

Francis Ngannou will be in Kamaru Usman's corner for his UFC 261 showdown against Jorge Masvidal

UFC champions Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, and Israel Adesanya are the first three African-born champions in UFC history. Kamaru Usman played a crucial role in Francis Ngannou's ascent to the top of the UFC heavyweight division.

One of the major weaknesses that caused Ngannous to lose against Stipe Miocic in their first fight in 2018 was his inadequate takedown defense. It was The Nigerian Nightmare's help that enabled Francis Ngannou to negate Stipe Miocic's takedowns and wrestling at UFC 260 to become the heavyweight champion.

Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal is a classic wrestler vs. striker matchup. Francis Ngannou will return the favor to Kamaru Usman by being in his corner against a lethal striker in Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.