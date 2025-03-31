Jorge Masvidal recently made his feelings known about one of his American Top Team teammate returning to the UFC. He noted that his teammate is an elite-level fighter that will certainly join the title race upon arrival.

Last weekend at Rizin 50, Kyoji Horiguchi appeared in the ring, along with Nobuyuki Sakakibara and formally announced that he will be relinquishing his flyweight championship after coming to terms on a deal with the UFC. Since his departure from the MMA leader, he experienced a great deal of success, winning the Bellator and Rizin bantamweight championship and the inaugural Rizin flyweight championship.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Masvidal heaped praise on Horiguchi as a very formidable contender at 125-pounds. 'Gamebred' mentioned that 'The Typhoon' is well rounded and believes that he can take over the division:

"[Horiguchi's] impressed me. He can beat everybody. Kyoji can do everything. Can wrestle, can grapple, can kick, can punch. I haven't seen many guys in the world do it. I'm glad he's coming over to the UFC. He's a little bit older, but I don't think it's gonna matter. I think he can get another belt for [American Top Team]."

Check out the full episode featuring Jorge Masvidal's comments [34:30] below:

Jorge Masvidal discusses potential Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kyoji Horiguchi flyweight title fight

Jorge Masvidal also discussed a potential Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kyoji Horiguchi flyweight title fight. Both competitors are teammates at American Top Team, so they would be entering a potential bout familiar with each other's strengths.

During the aforementioned appearance, Masvidal mentioned that Pantoja vs. Horiguchi would be an exciting bout and disclosed what he has seen from their many sparring sessions:

"I've seen [Pantoja and Horiguchi] spar maybe over 20 times because, I'm not gonna lie to you, when these guys spar, I'll stop what I'm doing, especially nowadays. I'll go, 'I gotta watch these guys', because they're both so good at everything. And all I can tell you from the matches that I've seen, pay-per-view, Fight of the Night every frickin time... I can envision that [fight] happening." [35:28]

Check out Jorge Masvidal's teammate Kyoji Horiguchi announcing his UFC return below:

