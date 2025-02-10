Jorge Masvidal shares wild experience from his time fighting in Japan: "They were crazy f*cking shady with everything"

Jorge Masvidal recently shared his wild experiences from his time competing in Japan and highlighted the suspicious methods to their matchmaking. He noted that it was quite a unique experience and spoke highly about how the audience consumes the sport live.

The former 'BMF' title holder competed in Japan on five occasions and primarily for promotion World Victory Road. Despite his first loss to Rodrigo Damm, Masvidal turned things around and won his following bouts in Japan, which included his World Victory Road Sengoku Grand Prix alternate bouts and a split decision win over Naoyuki Kotani in ASTRA.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, 'Gamebred' reflected on his experience competing in Japan. Masvidal mentioned that the behind-the-scenes dealings were somewhat difficult to deal with, but praised the Japanese fans for the atmosphere they provided at events:

"I remember my first two fights in Japan. They were crazy f*cking shady with everything. Just f*cking with me. Switch the opponent the week of. I went from fighting Takanori Gomi to fighting a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu expert within a week. It was crazy in Japan, but fun. Maybe my favorite place to fight in the world...The way that you would hit somebody and you slam them and then they [react] like, all synchronized. It's fu*king bananas."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

What was Jorge Masvidal's record in Japan?

Jorge Masvidal was successful during his stint in Japan and performed well in that unique environment, which is much different than what he was accustomed to when competing in Strikeforce and Bellator.

'Gamebred' competed in 5 bouts in Japan and went 4-1 competing in the ring. He was on the receiving end of a second-round TKO loss to Rodrigo Damm in his first World Victory Road bout.

The TKO loss to Damm was Masvidal's lone loss in Japan as he then defeated Ryan Schultz via TKO, Tae Hyun Bang via unanimous decision, Satoru Kitaoka via knockout and Naoyuki Kotani via split decision.

Check out a clip of Jorge Masvidal earning a win in Japan below

