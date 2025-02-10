  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Jorge Masvidal
  • Jorge Masvidal shares wild experience from his time fighting in Japan: "They were crazy f*cking shady with everything"

Jorge Masvidal shares wild experience from his time fighting in Japan: "They were crazy f*cking shady with everything"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Feb 10, 2025 19:28 GMT
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill - Source: Getty
Jorge Masvidal reflects on competing in Japan [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jorge Masvidal recently shared his wild experiences from his time competing in Japan and highlighted the suspicious methods to their matchmaking. He noted that it was quite a unique experience and spoke highly about how the audience consumes the sport live.

The former 'BMF' title holder competed in Japan on five occasions and primarily for promotion World Victory Road. Despite his first loss to Rodrigo Damm, Masvidal turned things around and won his following bouts in Japan, which included his World Victory Road Sengoku Grand Prix alternate bouts and a split decision win over Naoyuki Kotani in ASTRA.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, 'Gamebred' reflected on his experience competing in Japan. Masvidal mentioned that the behind-the-scenes dealings were somewhat difficult to deal with, but praised the Japanese fans for the atmosphere they provided at events:

also-read-trending Trending
"I remember my first two fights in Japan. They were crazy f*cking shady with everything. Just f*cking with me. Switch the opponent the week of. I went from fighting Takanori Gomi to fighting a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu expert within a week. It was crazy in Japan, but fun. Maybe my favorite place to fight in the world...The way that you would hit somebody and you slam them and then they [react] like, all synchronized. It's fu*king bananas."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

youtube-cover

What was Jorge Masvidal's record in Japan?

Jorge Masvidal was successful during his stint in Japan and performed well in that unique environment, which is much different than what he was accustomed to when competing in Strikeforce and Bellator.

'Gamebred' competed in 5 bouts in Japan and went 4-1 competing in the ring. He was on the receiving end of a second-round TKO loss to Rodrigo Damm in his first World Victory Road bout.

The TKO loss to Damm was Masvidal's lone loss in Japan as he then defeated Ryan Schultz via TKO, Tae Hyun Bang via unanimous decision, Satoru Kitaoka via knockout and Naoyuki Kotani via split decision.

Check out a clip of Jorge Masvidal earning a win in Japan below

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी