"Where the hell are all the basketball players and blue check marks" - Jorge Masvidal slams Donald Trump haters in light of recent gas price hike

Jorge Masvidal has jibed at the detractors of former United States President Donald Trump following a recent hike in gas prices across the country under the Joe Biden administration. Masvidal shared a picture on Twitter depicting a gas station in California apparently charging $9 per gallon.

He claimed that prices are set to rise higher and even basic things like buying food and traveling to work are slowly going to seem unaffordable for the common American citizen.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Cali I feel for you guys. They are saying it’s supposed to go even higher. Buying food and just trying to get to work is gonna start to not even be possible. Might be time to start protesting this by hitting the streets Cali I feel for you guys. They are saying it’s supposed to go even higher. Buying food and just trying to get to work is gonna start to not even be possible. Might be time to start protesting this by hitting the streets https://t.co/xccO5NSj2D

Masvidal's comments, however, could be taken with a pinch of salt. A fact-checking article published by AP News claimed that the aforementioned gas station didn't charge $9 per gallon.

'Gamebred' went on to slam basketball players and other celebrities on Twitter for previously claiming that the country would be better off without Trump being the president. In a message seemingly aimed at common citizens, Masvidal claimed that these celebrities as well as the Joe Biden government don't care for them:

Story continues below ad

"And where the hell are all the basket ball players and blue check marks that said if we get rid of Trump it will get better? These people don’t care about you because they making millions. No one cares about you and your family but you! Wake up and smell the cafesito"

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter And where the hell are all the basket ball players and blue check marks that said if we get rid of Trump it will get better? These people don’t care about you because they making millions. No one cares about you and your family but you! Wake up and smell the cafesito And where the hell are all the basket ball players and blue check marks that said if we get rid of Trump it will get better? These people don’t care about you because they making millions. No one cares about you and your family but you! Wake up and smell the cafesito

Jorge Masvidal sets sights on blockbuster matchup with Conor McGregor amid ongoing court case for felony charges

Story continues below ad

Jorge Masvidal is currently facing three felony charges in connection with an alleged attack on former teammate Colby Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami in March. Masvidal allegedly sucker-punched Covington, leaving 'Chaos' with a chipped tooth and wrist abrasions.

Prior to the incident, Masvidal and Covington fought each other inside the octagon in the headliner of UFC 272 where 'Chaos' emerged victorious via a lopsided unanimous decision.

Masvidal is currently on a three-fight skid inside the octagon. Upon his return, 'Gambred' will be looking to get back to winning ways. He has his sights set on a blockbuster striking battle with former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Masvidal has challenged McGregor to face him upon the Irishman's octagon return but isn't sure whether he'll accept the fight. McGregor is expected to return to action later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far