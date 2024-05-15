Jorge Masvidal still open to Conor McGregor fight - "Too big of a man for that little leprechaun"

Jorge Masvidal is confident that he will be able to beat Conor McGregor in a fight. McGregor vs. Masvidal was one of the most talked-about fights in the MMA community when both men were at the peak of their popularity in 2019. However, the fight never materialized due to the direction in which their careers went.

While Masvidal developed fierce rivalries with Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington in the following years, McGregor was occupied with the Dustin Poirier rivalry and remained on the sidelines after the brutal leg injury.

While 'Gamebred' retired from competition in 2023, he has shown interest in making a comeback for suitable opportunities. Recently, ESPN MMA shared a throwback post on Instagram, asking fight fans to pick a winner in a potential welterweight clash between Masvidal and McGregor.

Masvidal took to the comments section of the post and implied that he will make a comeback if the fight was offered to him:

"We can still find out."

'Gamebred' also claimed that he would have a significant size advantage over McGregor if they fought at welterweight:

"[I am] too big of a man for that little leprechaun."

Jorge Masvidal's comments about the potential Conor McGregor fight

McGregor and Masvidal have competed in the lightweight division for long stretches of their careers. While both men fought at welterweight, Masvidal has had a longer tenure in the division and has also fought for the undisputed title twice, both times against Usman.

Following Jorge Masivdal's return to UFC, could the Conor McGregor fight come to fruition?

Even after retirement, Jorge Masvidal is one of the most popular MMA fighters. 'Gamebred' is making a comeback to combat sports and take on former foe Nate Diaz in a boxing match in July.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Masvidal laid out his plan of action and assured that he would eventually make a comeback to the UFC:

"I wouldn't mind taking on Logan Paul and rearranging his fae. He's a hell of a fighter in boxing for being an influencer. He did some good things against Floyd Mayweather but I think I can end that dude. I think I can fight Logan, get my hands on Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao down the road. There are other guys I want to fight."

He added:

"And I'm definitely coming back to the UFC and get a W for my city, for my family and everybody that believes in me. I have to go back to the UFC." [H/T MMA Junkie]

Masvidal's statement comes at a time when Conor McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return to competition against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The event has reportedly broken the record for the highest gate in UFC history, establishing McGregor as the biggest star in the sport.

While it is too early to comment on whether the McGregor vs. Masvidal fight could come to fruition, Masvidal's statement has certainly opened the door to the opportunity to make this fight.