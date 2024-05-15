"Nate's a f**king idiot" - Jorge Masvidal explains why Nate Diaz boxing rematch was postponed to July 6 

Jorge Masvidal's highly anticipated boxing return against Nate Diaz has hit a snag. Originally scheduled for June 1st in Los Angeles, the rematch of their 2019 MMA bout has been pushed back to July 6 and relocated to Anaheim, California. It was primarily done to avoid clashing with the UFC 302 event.

The delay hasn't gone down smoothly, with Masvidal lashing out at Diaz in a recent interview with ESPN:

“You don’t want to go up against other dates and other fight events. Especially, you don’t want to go up against UFC. So, from the beginning, I was trying to switch this date. Nate’s a f**king idiot. He was adamant about staying on that date because he’s not a UFC employee no more and, ‘I don’t have to do nothing for the UFC,’ and this and that.”

Masvidal continued his criticism, questioning Diaz's boxing credentials and fanbase:

“I know Nate thinks he’s a boxer now because he boxed the Jake Paul guy, but he’s not a boxer. He doesn’t have a boxing fanbase. The fanbase that he has is from MMA and UFC. So, why go up against our own fanbase?”[H/t: MMAMania]

Check out Jorge Masvidal's interview below:

While Masvidal acknowledged some fans might watch both events, he believes prioritizing the UFC's event is the smarter business decision to avoid dividing their core audience.

Chael Sonnen challenges rival Jorge Masvidal to a fight after Nate Diaz boxing match

Longtime rivals Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal might finally settle their differences inside the ring.

On Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Sonnen revealed he was offered a spot as the backup fighter for Masvidal's upcoming boxing match against Nate Diaz. While uninterested in facing Diaz, Sonnen made it clear he's ready to fight Masvidal anytime, anywhere.

Speaking to Helwani on being the backup fighter, 'The American Gangster' said:

“Yeah and I don’t like that [backup] word, they used a different word because there’s no scenario where I would fight with Nate and they knew that. It was a different word. But they meant if Nate can’t do it, will you take on Masvidal? I said absolutely I will… Whatever he keeps on saying, I accept Jorge. Keep limiting yourself. I’m going to do all those things and more, that’s why they call me a cheater.”

He further added:

“I will fight Masvidal right now. He can use his right hand, he can kick me in the nuts, he can do anything he wants. I will be juiced up, and I will beat Jorge Masvidal anytime. But I won’t take the fight from Nate, and this is exactly what I told these jabronis.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Expand Tweet