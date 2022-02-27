When he dropped me, my fu***** head was spinning - Jorge Masvidal talks about one of the toughest fights of his career

Jorge Masvidal has revealed that one of the toughest fights in his career took place well before his UFC days.

The BMF title holder was frequently involved in backyard and street fights as a youngster in Miami, Florida. That's how he got into MMA, which he later took to a professional level. 'Gamebred' currently holds a pro record of 35-15.

While discussing his street fight days, 'Gamebred' mentioned that his fights with Kimbo Slice's protege Reynaldo Fuentes aka Ray, were the toughest ones he had to date.

Speaking about his fights against Ray, Masvidal brought up the second fight against Slice's protege:

"The dude's [Ray] a f***ing warrior man. Ended up being one of my toughest fights man... When he dropped me, Lord have mercy, my head was spinning. When I got up to my feet, my head was still spinning and this f***ing gorilla was coming at me... That rematch was tough but it let the world know who you had in here you know."

You can check out the video of Masvidal reflecting on his two fights with Ray below:

Ray, Kimbo Slice's protege, was making a name for himself in those backyard fights as a knockout artist. Jorge Masvidal showed up to fight Ray, a visibly larger opponent, and emerged victorious. He defeated Ray via TKO in both of their fights.

This was before Jorge Masvidal got his neck tattoo and started calling himself 'Gamebred'. Prior to this, he used to go by his cage name 'Ponytail'.

Jorge Masvidal to lock horns with Colby Covington in his upcoming fight at UFC 272

Colby Covington and 'Gamebred' will square off at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022 bringing one of the UFC's most vehement rivalries to a close. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will serve as a non-title welterweight bout.

'Gamebred' and Covington used to be teammates at American Top Team. However, they have now turned into bitter rivals. While fans have long desired to see the two fight in the octagon, both have been preoccupied with their own rivalry with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

After losing to Usman twice each, Covington and Masvidal are ready to put an end to their long-running feud at the main event of UFC 272.

Other notable names on the card include Rafael dos Anjos, the former lightweight champion, who will face Rafael Fiziev.

Watch the official trailer for the Masvidal vs. Covington fight below:

