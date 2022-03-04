Watch: Jorge Masvidal sends a warning to Colby Covington at UFC 272 press conference backstage

Jorge Masvidal did not hold back ahead of his fight with Colby Covington during the UFC 272 pre-fight press conference. Just before the official staredown, Masvidal was seen warning Covington with his signature manouver backstage, the knee kick which helped him earn the fastest knockout in the promotion's history.

UFC president Dana White brought the fighters on stage, but he had no intention of allowing them to get close to each other. 'Gamebred' did manage to throw a kick, while Covington mostly just stood and smiled. Before anything untoward could happen, White stated “that’s good” and the fighters were pushed back to opposite sides of the stage.

Ahead of the presser, the UFC had tweeted out a video of Masvidal where he was seen taunting Covington. The BMF champion can also be heard saying:

"People of Vegas of all shapes, sizes and colour. I need to be present at 5 PM to be at the press conference. As I get to punish this guy mentally some more. Saturday is when I punish punish him."

Catch Masvidal taunting Covington with the 'knee' below:

Before the press conference, Masvidal claimed that Covington has a tendency to be all over the place if things don't go his way in a fight. The Miami native implied that he could tell this by the facial expressions 'Chaos' makes during his bouts. 'Gamebred' also stated that while Covington was a good "hammer", he wasn't a "nail".

Colby Covington downplays Jorge Masvidal challenge at UFC 272 pre-fight press conference

Colby Covington did not let Masvidal's insults slide at the press conference ahead of their fight. He called his opponent a "bum" and said it was going to be easy for him to defeat 'Gamebred' on Saturday night:

"You're a f****** bum. This is going to be easy work."

Covington’s trash talk did not end there. He asked Masvidal how a bill becomes a law in the United States, and also accused his upcoming foe of taking out a payment protection program loan during the pandemic.

Check out the press conference below:

The welterweights continuously talked over each other during the press conference, which rarely involved either of them addressing a question without the other interrupting.

Masvidal and Covington will face off once again at the official weigh-ins on Friday before finally clashing inside the cage in the UFC 272 main event.

