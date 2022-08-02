"Covid to Russia to Guns to climate change to Monkeypox to China" - Jorge Masvidal tells people to "follow the money"

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal has turned conspiracy theorist with his latest cryptic message on social media.

Masvidal, who is often very outspoken about his beliefs, pleaded with fans to "follow the money" after the latest World Health Organization data suggested that the Monkeypox virus could be another serious health issue.

Along with that, 'Gamebred' appears to believe that the Russia-Ukraine war, COVID-19, and climate change are all linked to creating mass hysteria and fear.

On Twitter, Masvidal wrote:

"Covid to Russia to Guns to climate change to Monkeypox to China. These people keep selling fear and we keep paying for it. Follow the money"

While people will certainly be required to do their own research on the subject matter, almost everyone will have been affected by some of the issues Masvidal has mentioned.

The world is currently dealing with the conflict in Ukraine as sanctions against Russia have played a major impact on the prices of oil and gas globally. COVID-19, meanwhile, is also still rife in some countries.

The United Kingdom also very recently broke its record for the hottest day ever recorded in the last few weeks, with those campaigning for action to be taken to slow down global warming citing the heat as evidence for their cause.

Gilbert Burns' brother backs 'Durinho' to defeat Jorge Masvidal after calling out the 'BMF' champion

Many fans have wondered what's next for Gilbert Burns after his stunning Fight of the Night against Khamzat Chimaev earlier this year. Despite losing the bout via unanimous decision, Burns' stock rose amongst MMA fans and within the UFC, with the Brazilian even earning himself a new contract.

'Durinho' recently announced that he's aiming to fight in November but didn't have an opponent. The 36-year-old then added fuel to the fire by responding to a fan tweet that suggested him vs. Masvidal was the fight to make.

Ahead of his fight at UFC Long Island last month, Herbert Burns, brother of Gilbert, suggested that 'Durinho' would have no issue defeating Jorge Masvidal in the octagon.

During an interview on MMA Fighting's Portuguese-language podcast, Burns said"

"I honestly think Jorge Masvidal doesn’t want this fight. He can’t turn down a fight since he’s the BMF [Baddest Motherf*****] champion. If you’re the baddest man on the planet, how can you turn down a fight? You have to be up for it, but I think Masvidal doesn’t want this fight. If they do fight, Gilbert will end him. I don’t see this fight going past the second round. Gilbert finishes this fight.”

