Jorge Masvidal, Tracy Cortez, Henry Cejudo, and others react to Zhang Weili beating Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312: "Challenge Valentina Shevchenko"

Everyone in the combat sports world is in awe of Zhang Weili for putting in an incredible performance against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312. MMA personalities like Derek Brunson, Ariel Helwani, and Henry Cejudo expressed their admiration for the Chinese fighter.

Weili put her strawweight title on the line against Suarez in the co-main event of UFC 312, which took place this past weekend at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The reigning champion entered the contest on a four-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory against Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300 last year.

Suarez, meanwhile, was riding a six-fight winning streak and had never experienced defeat in her professional MMA career. The top contender defeated former champion Jessica Andrade by second-round submission in her last octagon appearance at UFC on ESPN 50.

Suarez got off to a strong start in the opening round of the 115-pound title fight, as she displayed her wrestling prowess, taking the reigning champion down to the ground. However, Weili turned the tide and defended the American's takedown attempts.

'Magnum' used her sharp striking to keep her opponent at bay and after an intense action of five rounds, Weili was declared winner by unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Cejudo took to X and called for a potential fight between Weili and Valentina Shevchenko, writing:

''Weili needs to move up in weight and challenge Valentina Shevchenko to become double champ. The only fight that makes sense! #UFC312''

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz praised Suarez, writing:

''@tatianaufc is one of the toughest people I know. She has gone through so much adversity in life that this is just another hurdle and will be back stronger than ever. Keep your head up champ.''

Helwani wrote:

''Zhang Weili is the best female MMA fighter in the world. #1 p4p. Blown away by her performance tonight.''

Brunson wrote:

''Zhang Weili will be champ for a very long time . Barring getting caught ! #UFC312''

