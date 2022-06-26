Jorge Masvidal and two more UFC veterans eyed by Shavkat Rakhmonov after tapping out Neil Magny 

Shavkat Rakhmonov has named Jorge Masvidal, Stephen Thompson, and Nick Diaz as the fighters he would like to share the octagon with for his next fight.

'Nomad' put on a fantastic performance at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot. The 27-year-old kept his calm throughout the fight and submitted Magny with a guillotine choke in the closing seconds of the second round.

During the post-fight press conference, Rakhmonov was asked who he would like to face in his next UFC outing. 'Nomad' replied by saying:

"The names I want to face is Stephen Thompson, Nick Diaz, Masvidal, let's go," said Rakhmonov [via translator].

Rakhmonov is currently undefeated with a stellar record of 16-0. The 27-year-old scored finishes in all 16 of his fights - eight by knockout and eight by submission.

'Nomad' made his UFC debut in October 2020 and is currently 4-0 in the promotion.

Watch Rakhmonov at the presser below:

Jorge Masvidal is eyeing a fight with Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal wants to throw down with Irish superstar Conor McGregor inside the octagon. In a recent interview with John Morgan for The Underground, 'Gamebred' said he would like to fight the Irishman as it would result in a big payday.

Masvidal added that if he couldn't get that fight, he would be open to sharing the octagon with Gilbert Burns:

"I wouldn't mind breaking somebody's face, and you might have heard of his name. He sells that cheap a** whisky, he punches old people in bars. I'd really like to fu** this guy up. And also, it's a big old paycheck... If I couldn't get Conor [McGregor], obviously because he's the biggest paycheck there, Gilbert Burns is another fight that I would love...

Gilbert's a fight that stylistically I want to do it, because I know the fans are just going to go nuts. If anybody that knows Gilbert and knows me knows man, that's going to be fireworks wherever the fight goes... It's gonna be fu****g fireworks."

Masvidal is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC. The 37-year-old has lost his last three fights and has been winless since November 2019.

Watch Jorge Masvidal's interview below:

