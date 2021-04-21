Jorge Masvidal UFC debut - Reliving 'Gamebred's' first dance inside the Octagon

Jorge Masvidal joined the UFC roster after the company acquired Strikeforce in 2011. Two years later, the Miami native made his promotional debut on the preliminary card of UFC on Fox 7 at the HP Pavilion in San Jose, California. Masvidal fought Tim Means in his first UFC appearance.

Right from the get-go, Jorge Masvidal tried acclimatizing to Tim Means' stand-up game. Primarily known for being a striker, 'Gamebred' chose to grapple with Means.

Masvidal made several successful takedown attempts, inflicting damage from the top. The wrestling-oriented approach led Masvidal to a unanimous decision victory on all three judges' scorecards.

“I was just kind of out of it before this fight, but I woke up once I got in there,” said Masvidal. “I was on top all three rounds, so I didn’t think I’d lose any rounds, but whatever. That’s why you can’t leave it to the judges. I didn’t perform how I should’ve, but with each fight, I’ll be able to improve my performance and ability dramatically. I want any top 10 guys as soon as possible.” (Transcription credits: MMA Junkie)

The fight UFC on Fox 7 fight card also saw three other notable Strikeforce athletes, namely Yoel Romero, Daniel Cormier, and Gilbert Melendez, make their UFC debuts.

Eight years ago today, several notable names were introduced for the first time by @brucebuffer, including #UFC261 headliner @GamebredFighter.



Also debuting on the same fight card, following UFC's acquisition of Strikeforce: @YoelRomeroMMA, @dc_mma and @GilbertMelendez 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1eBm0BMZJq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 20, 2021

Who will Jorge Masvidal fight next?

Jorge Masvidal is set to face Kamaru Usman in a rematch for the welterweight title at UFC 261. In their initial meeting at UFC 251, The Nigerian Nightmare outclassed Masvidal and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

However, Masvidal has started that taking the fight on six days' notice severely hindered his ability to secure the victory. In an interview with ESPN, the fourth-ranked welterweight discussed his arduous 20-pound weight cut leading up to UFC 251.

“I’m not going to cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly of water, in six days. As I stand right now I’m eight, nine pounds before I hit the mark of 170. So it’s a different weight cut altogether. That’s going to be the main determining factor I think,” said Jorge Masvidal.

Anticipating victory at #UFC261, Jorge Masvidal forecasts a trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman.



Stream the fan Q&A now on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/dHZTfoE5eO pic.twitter.com/4468t4Ouou — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 8, 2021