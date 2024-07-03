Jorge Masvidal wants rematch against top-ranked UFC welterweight for octagon return: "We’ll put it on for the fans"

Jorge Masvidal, eyeing a return to the UFC octagon, has set his sights on a rematch with a former opponent.

Masvidal, who is set to fight Nate Diaz in a boxing match this weekend, recently announced he's ending his brief retirement. While both fighters have expressed interest in returning to MMA after their boxing encounter, Masvidal, still under UFC contract, is aiming for a high-profile comeback fight.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Masvidal revealed his desire for a rematch with Thompson, who defeated him via lopsided decision at UFC 217 in 2017. Masvidal, emphasizing his respect for Thompson, believes he can deliver a better performance this time around.

“A fight with ‘Wonderboy’ would be amazing. Definitely, I always wanted to get a rematch with him. Outside of the cage, since I’ve met him since before we fought, I’ve always had so much respect for ‘Wonderboy’ and who he is. He’s actually a good, positive person that’s out to do good.'

"He’s a family man, a great guy. You can’t find anybody that will talk bad about him and say that he owes money or is a shady person or whatever. I really respect ‘Wonderboy’, so I would love to break bread with him. Let’s run it, and go in there and just give it all we’ve got… We’ll put it on for the fans. I would love, when I come back at some point, to fight Thompson.” [H/t: BJPenn]

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (6:58):

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz set to rematch in a boxing ring

Fan favorites Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are set to reignite their rivalry, but this time inside a boxing ring in Anaheim, California. The grudge match comes five years after their infamous UFC 244 brawl, where Masvidal claimed the 'BMF' title with a doctor's stoppage TKO victory.

The event, dubbed 'Last Man Standing,' goes live on July 6th at 9 pm ET and will be streamed via PPV.com for $49.99.

