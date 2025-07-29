Jorge Masvidal warns Justin Gaethje to steer clear of Ilia Topuria: "Gonna get this guy f**king slaughtered"

Justin Gaethje is pushing for a title shot against Ilia Topuria, but Jorge Masvidal thinks the UFC might be sparing him from a brutal mistake. Gaethje has made it clear he wants Topuria next and is willing to walk away if it doesn’t happen.That demand seemingly hasn’t been met with urgency from UFC matchmakers, and according to Masvidal, it might be for Gaethje’s good. He believes the fight would end badly for the veteran lightweight, who has already taken considerable damage across his career.Speaking about the matchup in a recent interview with Casino Hawks, Masvidal said:“Justin Gaethje, he gets mopped by Ilia. Don’t do it, Gaethje. I know all the f*cking Bud Light-drinking Americans love Gaethje. But bro, you’re gonna get this guy f*cking slaughtered and concussed worse than before. He's gonna leave there looking straight like Homer Simpson. I think that's a bad fight for Gaethje.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]Though the UFC has not announced Topuria’s next fight, Arman Tsarukyan remains a likely option. Masvidal hinted that Tsarukyan’s mix of speed and wrestling could be a better fit against Topuria’s pace. Gaethje, meanwhile, sits in limbo, coming off a bounce-back win over Rafael Fiziev.When Jorge Masvidal broke down why Ilia Topuria is a &quot;generational talent&quot;Back in early 2025, Jorge Masvidal shared an assessment of Ilia Topuria as lightweight super fight talk began heating up. With Topuria fresh off knockouts over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, the undefeated featherweight champ made his intention clear to move up a division.Masvidal, having trained with Topuria, pointed out that the undefeated fighter's power mirrors that of a full-size welterweight. Speaking in an interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Masvidal said:“He’s like a little brother to me and I’ve been saying for a long time [that] he’ll be world champ. I didn’t even know he beat Volkanovski and Max Holloway the way he did. Truly, he’s a once-in-a-generation talent, you know? This kid, I’m telling you, is an exceptional young talent. He can grapple, strike, and never gets tired.”He added:He’s got a great shot at moving up in weight and winning belts too… I’ve trained with many. He hits like a 170, easily. His technique and natural skills will make him powerful.”Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post