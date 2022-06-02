"I hate to go against my MMA guys" - Jorge Masvidal assesses Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman's chances in boxing

Jorge Masvidal has given his take regarding Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman’s chances in boxing. ‘Gamebred’ first discussed Usman’s boxing dream matchup against legendary pugilist Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Masvidal stated:

“I think ‘Canelo’ would embarrass [Usman]. I know that Usman might’ve got that good right hand on me and stuff, but that’s because the takedowns helped set that up... I think that that’d be like the worst stylistic matchup for him as well because ‘Canelo’ can fight on the inside. He sees, he can slip, and he has insane power, doesn’t get tired in fights. I just don’t see the outcome well for Usman.”

Additionally, addressing the much-discussed mixed-rules fight between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing heavyweight great Tyson Fury, Masvidal noted that Ngannou’s “unreal power” and “weird angles” might trouble Fury and other heavyweight boxers.

Masvidal appeared to break down the fight as a boxing matchup. He explained that given Fury's boxing knowledge, conditioning, mobility, head movement, and impressive resume, he'd likely beat Ngannou. Masvidal said:

“And I hate to go against my MMA guys. I want MMA to do [well], but I don’t see it happening. But if there was a guy that could probably do it just based on power alone, it could be Ngannou, right?”

Ali Abdelaziz believes Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s recent defeat ruined his potential fight with Kamaru Usman

In his most recent fight, Canelo Alvarez failed to win the WBA (Super) light heavyweight title, losing to Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision on May 7. Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz later addressed Alvarez’s loss, his first since 2013.

Abdelaziz claimed that it ruined the possible Usman-Alvarez boxing matchup. Speaking to Stan the Man at Eagle FC 47, Abdelaziz asserted that the loss has turned Alvarez into “a regular guy” and taken away his mystique. Opining that Alvarez isn’t boxing’s pound-for-pound king anymore, Abdelaziz said:

“When people lose their mystique, it leaves them. I respect Canelo, but I think he blew a great opportunity for him [to fight Usman]."

Kamaru Usman is recovering from his hand injury issues and is expected to defend his UFC welterweight title in a rematch against Leon Edwards later this year. Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles in a trilogy fight against Gennady Golovkin on September 17.

