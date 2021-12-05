Fact check: Did former UFC champion Jose Aldo train with the Marine Corps?

Jose Aldo has never trained with the Marine Corps. Rather, he trained with the Brazilian Navy before his fight against Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

The former UFC featherweight champion opted to alter his approach to fight preparation by exploring options to train with the Brazilian Navy-sponsored boxing program after losing three fights in a row in the UFC.

The change definitely helped the 'The King of Rio' as he is now 3-0 in his last three fights, winning all of the fights decisively. After his phenomenal victory against fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz, Jose Aldo expressed gratitude towards the Brazilian Navy and its crew at the Navy-sponsored boxing program in the post-fight interview, saying:

“My hands are going to get quicker and quicker as time goes on. After I lost a fight, I realized I needed to incorporate more things into my repertoire and that’s how I got into Navy-sponsored boxing in Brazil. I feel that’s made better my punches and obviously everything upper. But I’m never going to forget my kicks.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jose Aldo recently extended his winning streak to three in a row after defeating Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44. Aldo put on a quintessential display of striking and distance control, punishing Font for 25 minutes and almost finishing him multiple times in the fight. He won the bout via unanimous decision.

Jose Aldo wore a military patch in the fight against Marlon Vera to pay his respect towards the Brazilian Navy

Expressing gratitude and respect for the Brazilian Navy, Jose Aldo wore a patch with their logo on his chest while facing Marlon 'Chito' Vera. The patch was mistakenly thought to be a tattoo at first by the commentators.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2020/12/20/221… After UFC Vegas 17, Jose Aldo explains T.J. Dillashaw callout, military patch worn during fight ( @MMAFightingSM After UFC Vegas 17, Jose Aldo explains T.J. Dillashaw callout, military patch worn during fight (@MMAFightingSM) mmafighting.com/2020/12/20/221… https://t.co/ElliixE62j

He spoke about the patch at the post-fight press conference.

"The truth, I didn’t know if I needed permission because it’s the Navy Seals, and I put it there in the hotel before I came here, and I warmed up for three hours without a shirt,” said Jose Aldo via a translator. Nobody told me anything. I don’t think it’s a problem because it doesn’t have any sponsor information. If I caused any problems, I apologize."

Watch the full press-conference below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik