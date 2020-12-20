Jose Aldo tattoo: UFC bantamweight fights against Marlon Vera with a fake tattoo

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo earned himself a hard-fought victory over surging contender Marlon Vera but it was the Brazilian's tattoo that drew all the attention during and following the fight.

In the co-headliner of tonight's UFC Vegas 17 event, Jose Aldo was seen sporting a brand new tattoo which left the MMA community perplexed as to when the 'King of Rio' got himself inked again. The confusion among fans stemmed from the fact that even during the official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 17, which only took place a day before the event, Aldo did not have the tattoo on him.

As Jose Aldo stepped inside the octagon to fight “Chito” Vera tonight, the world was in awe of his freshly inked left pectoral muscle. What most people couldn't fathom was whether the tattoo was genuine since Aldo didn't have the tattoo a few hours before the fight. The tattoo appeared to be the Brazilian Navy seal. By the end of the fight, it was clear that it was a fake tattoo indeed as the sweat on Jose Aldo's body washed it off his skin.

Not sure if it's a real tattoo or not but Jose Aldo has the Brazilian Navy logo on his left chest. He trained boxing there ahead of UFC Vegas 17's fight with Marlon Vera. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) December 20, 2020

Jose Aldo picks up his first win in the Bantamweight division

Jose Aldo is back in the win column with a big win over Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17. The Brazilian dominated Vera on his way to a unanimous decision victory in the co-headliner of the last fight night event of this year.

Following the win, there's no doubt that Aldo still has a lot to offer and remains one of the best fighters in the promotion. Jose Aldo used vicious kicks to the legs and body of his opponent to pick up vital points during the fight. Towards the end of the three-round fight, Aldo even displayed some brilliant grappling skills to pick up a much-needed victory against Vera.

All three judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of Jose Aldo, handing the Brazilian his first win in the bantamweight division. The win keeps Jose Aldo in the title conversation at the 135lbs division.