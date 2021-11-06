"Bring that nightmare in the cage" - Jose Caceres, the only fighter ever to beat Kamaru Usman, reveals why the champion will beat Colby Covington at UFC 268

'The Fresh Prince of Kendall' Jose Caceres holds the distinction for being the only man to defeat the otherwise indomitable Kamaru Usman. It was a time when Usman was just starting out as a mixed martial artist.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has come a long way since that loss. He is now the welterweight champion in the biggest mixed martial arts promotion there is.

On the 6th of November, 2021, Usman will throw down against his nemesis, Colby Covington, in a rematch in front of a packed Madison Square Garden. In what is arguably the most important fight of Usman's career yet, Caceres believes that the Nigerian will emerge victorious.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Caceres claimed that Usman already had the know-how figured out to run through 'Chaos':

"He [Kamaru Usman] has the most chances of winning... I look at it like the human body. He's already developed like the antivirus, the vaccine, for Colby Covington. He kind of already knows how to beat him. He already experienced five rounds of him, so it's gonna be like, even with that style of mindset and obsession, he's not getting any kind of space in his head, by Colby Covington. I feel like Kamaru [Usman] has the higher chance of winning," Jose Caceres said.

Jose Caceres calls Kamaru Usman his "son"

Jose Caceres finished Kamaru Usman in the very first round via submission when the two squared off on the 24th of May, 2013 at Championship Fighting Alliance 11.

In what is considered to be one of the coldest photos in modern mixed martial arts, a lanky and rugged Caceres can be seen executing a tight rear-naked choke on the current UFC welterweight champ.

Needless to say, Caceres appears to cherish his win whenever asked about it. While Caceres wants Usman to continue to succeed, he threw a cheeky insult into the mix:

"I want Kamaru to keep winning. That's my son, you know?"

Jose Caceres currently has an MMA record of 15 wins and 12 losses. He last faced Angelo Trevino at XMMA 3 - Vice City on the 23rd of October, 2021. The 34-year old had his lights put out by an overhand left from Trevino in the third round.

