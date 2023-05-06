Jose Canseco MMA: What happened when the baseball legend fought Hong Man Choi in MMA debut?

Former baseball player Jose Canseco once tried his hand in professional MMA, when he faced a 7ft 2" kickboxer named Hong Man Choi back in 2009.

Canseco enjoyed success during his time as a baseballer, winning Rookie of the Year in 1986 and the MVP award in 1988. His other accolades include becoming a six-time All star and a two-time World Series champion. 'Parkway Jose' would eventually call time on his career in 2001, having played for some of the biggest teams in the sport. These include teams such as the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

In the years following his retirement, Jose Canseco infamously revealed that he took performance enhancing drugs throughout his playing career and claimed that upto '85%' of all active players were doing the same.

Canseco also claimed he held black belts in MMA, such as Karate and Taekwondo, and offered to put his skills on display in 2009 at the Dream 9 event.

Canseco faced Hong Man Choi in the Super Hulk Tournament, where he would go on to lose his only professional fight after slipping to the ground and tapping out to the South Korean's ground and pound strikes.

Check out the fight highlights here:

Dana White is confident a win over Henry Cejudo will do wonders for Aljamain Sterling's MMA career

Dana White recently gave his thoughts on this weekends main event, where Aljamain Sterling puts his bantamweight title on the line against the returning Henry Cejudo.

According to the UFC president, 'Funk Master' is in need of a clean win after a series of unfortunate incidents have plagued his last few MMA appearances.

White is referring to Sterling's two bouts against Petr Yan and his title defense against T.J. Dillashaw. The 33-year-old first won the title after Yan was disqualified for landing an illegal knee, and later defended the belt against the Russian with a narrow split-decision victory.

Whilst looking to prove his doubters wrong again, this time against Dillashaw, Sterling won convincingly via a second round TKO. However, it was later revealed Dillashaw was suffering from a shoulder injury heading into the fight.

Speaking to The Schmo, Dana White stated that a concrete win over Cejudo will cement Sterling's MMA legacy and hopefully silence his critics. He said:

"Here's the thing for Aljamain. Aljamain has had some unfortunate situations in his run but like we were talking today, I mean the guy has most wins, the most consecutive, whatever it is. I think that a win over Henry Cejudo will give this kid the credentials he needs now. This will solidify him and anybody who has any doubts about him in the past and some of things that have happened, that Cejudo pointed out, beating Henry will squash that."

Catch the interview here (1:55):

