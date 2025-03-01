  • home icon
  • José Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 01, 2025 15:53 GMT
José Valenzuela (left) vs. Gary Antuanne Russell (right) takes place on a PBC event [Image Courtesy: @premierboxing via X/Twitter]

The José Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell round-by-round updates are here. It provides real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super lightweight championship bout. It marks one of the most explosive bouts on the card, with both men possessing tremendous punching power.

Valenzuela enters the matchup as the reigning WBA super lightweight champion, with a 14-2 record consisting of 9 stoppages. And at just 25 years old, he is at the peak of his physical powers. However, the same is true for his opponent, Russell, who is just three years older at 28.

Furthermore, Russell is 17-1. The most noticeable difference between them is the power between them, as Russell has stopped all 17 opponents he has ever beaten. Unfortunately for him, he is coming off a split-decision loss to Alberto Puello, who is also scheduled to compete on the card.

How he rebounds from the first loss of his career remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Valenzuela has found more success against higher-level competition, recently defeating the hard-hittting Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz to capture WBA super lightweight gold, with 'Pitbull' having experience against Gervonta Davis.

Regardless, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the fight extremely close, with Valenzuela being -105 and Russell being -115. The card begins at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Valenzuela vs. Russell is expected to start at around 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super lightweight title fight.

José Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
