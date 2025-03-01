José Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell: Live round-by-round updates

The José Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell round-by-round updates are here. It provides real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super lightweight championship bout. It marks one of the most explosive bouts on the card, with both men possessing tremendous punching power.

Ad

Valenzuela enters the matchup as the reigning WBA super lightweight champion, with a 14-2 record consisting of 9 stoppages. And at just 25 years old, he is at the peak of his physical powers. However, the same is true for his opponent, Russell, who is just three years older at 28.

Furthermore, Russell is 17-1. The most noticeable difference between them is the power between them, as Russell has stopped all 17 opponents he has ever beaten. Unfortunately for him, he is coming off a split-decision loss to Alberto Puello, who is also scheduled to compete on the card.

Ad

Trending

How he rebounds from the first loss of his career remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Valenzuela has found more success against higher-level competition, recently defeating the hard-hittting Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz to capture WBA super lightweight gold, with 'Pitbull' having experience against Gervonta Davis.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Regardless, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the fight extremely close, with Valenzuela being -105 and Russell being -115. The card begins at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Valenzuela vs. Russell is expected to start at around 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super lightweight title fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

José Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.