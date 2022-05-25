"I show myself every time that I'm this man" - Joseph Lasiri highlights mental strength in his journey to the title

Joseph Lasiri always knew that he was meant for big things in ONE Championship.

Despite starting his tenure at 0-4, Lasiri never wavered and continued on his journey, which eventually led to him becoming the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Lasiri reached the pinnacle of his division when he took a third-round technical knockout win over Prajanchai PK.Saenchai. In doing so, he became the new ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot last Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With the belt tightly strapped around his waist, Lasiri knew that he’s accomplished what he set out to do when he arrived at ONE Championship in 2018.

During his post-fight interview, Lasiri said he proved to himself that he deserves to be at the top of his sport.

Joseph Lasiri said:

“I show myself every time that I'm this man. The first time I came to ONE Championship I lost and then again, I came back and I lost again… [but] I knew before that I can become a champion.”

The Italian-Moroccan star also thanked those close to him during the darkest time of his career.

“I am lucky to find people that help me every day. My teammates and my coach are training me and supporting me. My mom, my dad, my family, my girlfriend, and everyone supported me because it's not easy before you come to fight week. The fight week is the celebration, the real war is what is behind the training, the injury, and the diet.”

Joseph Lasiri admits his string of losses was a difficult time for him

Losing four straight matches was not easy for Joseph Lasiri.

The 30-year-old openly admitted that his start at ONE Championship was difficult for him and he knew he had to adjust to get out of his slump. Lasiri said he had to change how he approached his matches and this adjustment eventually led to his fortunes turning for the better.

“Yes, it was very tough, you know. I changed many things in the game plan. Of course, my personality was always, I feel something strong inside my heart. I always feel something very big inside my heart that can explode whenever inside the arena,” said Lasiri.

A couple of wins against Rocky Ogden and Asahi Shinagawa pushed him to the title match against Prajanchai. Once he got hold of the opportunity, Lasiri ran with it.

With nothing to lose and everything to gain, Lasiri put on an inspired performance against Prajanchai. His performance not only got him the title but also the $50,000 bonus.

Edited by Harvey Leonard