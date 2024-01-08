Joseph Parker hints at boxing return on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou undercard, names potential opponents

Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has weighed in on the possibility of competing on the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou undercard that is expected to take place in March.

The New Zealander recently sat down for a chat with talkSPORT Boxing. In the interview, the 31-year-old said that he had received an indication of a fight on the Joshua vs. Ngannou undercard and was keeping himself in shape to be ready for it.

"I'd like to get out as soon as I can. March, I'd love to fight in March," Parker said. "I think they've already given me indication that there's a possibility I could be fighting on that card [Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou]. So listen, I'm training every day. I'm working hard. I'm eating clean. I'm just enjoying rest time but I know there's a fight coming or looming in very soon."

Speaking about possible opponents for the event, Parker shared that he was offered multiple names, including Zhilei Zhang and Filip Hrgovic and he accepted both fights. He added:

"Every name like Zhang or Hrgovic or anyone, whatever they've said, we've said yes to."

Check out Joseph Parker's comments from the 2:30 mark below:

Parker was recently seen in action on Dec. 23 when he locked horns against Deontay Wilder. The event took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The New Zealander put on a dominant performance that night and cruised to a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the contest 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108.

Former UFC champion predicts Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's upcoming clash against Anthony Joshua will only be his second-ever professional appearance inside the squared circle. Despite lack of experience, many believe he will emerge victorious in March.

One such believer is former UFC champion Quinton Jackson. 'Rampage' recently took to Twitter to share that according to him, Ngannou will score a stoppage against 'AJ'.

Ngannou made his professional boxing debut against renowned boxer Tyson Fury in October 2023. The Cameroonian gave a good account of himself in the contest and also scored a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King'.

The contest eventually went the distance and Fury was declared the winner via split decision. However, many in the combat sports community showed their disagreement with the decision and hailed Ngannou as the rightful victor.