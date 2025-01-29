Joseph Parker reacts looking back at the time when Drake called Israel Adesanya to inform him about betting $1 million on him

Joseph Parker recently reacted to a clip of rapper Drake being on a call with Israel Adesanya before UFC 276, where he had placed a massive $1 million bet on him. The moment had originally gone viral as Drake’s high-stakes wager added extra pressure on Adesanya.

UFC 276 saw Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in a much-awaited bout. Ahead of the fight, Drake personally called Adesanya to inform him about the $1 million bet he had placed on his victory.

The exchange between the two was filled with excitement, as Adesanya welcomed the support but acknowledged the added stakes.

Check out the video below:

Parker, a close friend of Adesanya, recently came across the video and reacted with a simple fire emoji, showing appreciation for the moment. While he didn’t elaborate further, his response reflected respect for Adesanya’s confidence and Drake’s bold bet.

The UFC 276 fight ended in a dominant win for Adesanya, securing the rapper’s million-dollar gamble.

Check out the screenshot of Parker's reaction below:

Screenshot of Parker's reaction to Adesanya's post: [Image courtesy @sportscenter on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya announces new training regime for upcoming fights

Israel Adesanya is set to face France’s Nassourdine Imavov in his first non-title fight in six years, coming off back-to-back losses in the UFC.

The announcement of the February 1st main event came as a bit of a surprise, given Adesanya’s dominance as the UFC middleweight champion and his continued status as one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

After his loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305, fans were left wondering about Adesanya’s next move, as it marked the first time he had suffered back-to-back defeats in his MMA career.

However, by officially agreeing to face Imavov, the 35-year-old has made it clear that his journey back to the 185lb title is far from over.

Head coach Eugene Bareman has hinted at ‘drastic changes’ in Adesanya’s training regimen due to his recent performances. He said:

“There are a few things I’m doing quite differently with Izzy (Israel Adesanya)for this fight. They’re a lot more drastic to what I’m usually accustomed to doing."

Check out Bareman's comments below: (9:49)

