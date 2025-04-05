"Josh Emmett shaped like a frozen pizza" - Ex-UFC star shares rib-tickling take on 'CC0's' latest photoshoot ahead of Lerone Murphy fight

A former UFC fighter has poked fun at Josh Emmett’s physique ahead of this weekend's bout. At UFC Vegas 105, No. 8-ranked UFC featherweight fighter Emmett will lock horns with No.10-ranked contender Lerone Murphy.

Emmett (19-4) last locked horns with Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296 in 2023, and won the fight via first-round knockout. Murphy, on the other hand, is undefeated, with a pro MMA record of 15-0-1. 'The Miracle' won his last bout against Dan Ige via unanimous decision.

Ahead of UFC Vegas 105, Emmett appears to be in tremendous shape. He turned 40 last month, and in his octagon return after more than a year, he successfully made weight at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Meanwhile, ex-UFC star Derek Brunson shared a recent picture of 'CC0' ahead of the event. Poking fun at Emmett, 'The One' captioned the post:

"Josh Emmett shaped like a frozen pizza 😂😂😂"

Check out Derek Brunson's post below:

Josh Emmett sends chilling warning to Lerone Murphy

Josh Emmett will lock horns with undefeated contender Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105.

On the media day, Emmett, who thinks that his British foe has never faced anyone like him to date, had a chilling message for Murphy. The 40-year-old said:

"I know he says he's still learning on the job. There's no learning on the job when you're in there with me. We will see. He is good but he's never fought anybody like me. I know he thinks he fought someone similar to me but no one that he's fought is even close to me. And he's gonna be in for a rude awakening on Saturday night."

'CC0' added:

"At the end of the day I just have to go out there and win. I have never been in a boring fight."

Check out Josh Emmett's comments about Lerone Murphy below:

