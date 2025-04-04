Fighter who flatlined Bryce Mitchell promises UFC Vegas 105 opponent a "rude awakening" 

One of the most brutal defeats in Bryce Mitchell's MMA career came against Josh Emmett at UFC 296. Now, a year later, Emmett is scheduled to fight against Lerone Murphy at the upcoming UFC Vegas 105 headliner.

Emmett is currently ranked eighth in the UFC featherweight rankings, while Murphy holds the tenth spot. Interestingly, the British fighter boasts an undefeated record in the promotion and is aiming to enhance his stature with a win over Emmett.

Meanwhile, undeterred by any potential threats posed by Murphy, the American has promised to deliver a reality check to his opponent. Speaking on the media-day interview, Emmett said:

"He [Lerone Murphy] says he's still learning on the job. There's no learning on the job when you're in there with me... He's never fought anybody like me. I know he thinks he fought someone similar to me but no one that he's fought is even close to me. And, he's gonna be in for a rude awakening on Saturday night."

Check out Josh Emmett's comments below:

Expand Tweet

When Bryce Mitchell thanked Josh Emmett despite being brutally knocked out by the latter

Just two minutes into their fight at UFC 296, Josh Emmett landed a powerful right overhand punch that knocked Bryce Mitchell out. Following that moment, the situation became concerning as 'Thug Nasty' lay flat on the canvas for a few minutes.

Days after his defeat, Mitchell posted a video on Instagram, where he expressed his gratitude and respect to Emmett for not following up the knockout with a hammer fist.

He said:

"You know got a lot of work left to do but that's what I'm up to. But I wanted to let y'all know that I am so happy with Josh Emmett. Because right after he knocked me out, he could have followed up with the hammer fist and it probably would have k*lled me."

Mitchell continued:

"He didn't even follow up with anything. He was just happy with his knockout and he walked away. And I'm so gracious for that. I will forever remember that. I love that whole team. That Alpha Male team, I love every single one of you guys. Thank you for not hitting me extra, Josh."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

